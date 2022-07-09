ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB All-Star Game: Schedule, lineups, full rosters, how to watch

Cover picture for the articleBaseball fans in Los Angeles already have the luxury of watching All-Stars play on a nightly basis. Between the Dodgers’ stacked roster and the Angels’ MVP tandem of Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani, there’s no shortage of stars in Hollywood. This year, they’ll have some real...

FanSided

What the hell did the Braves just do?

It appears that the Atlanta Braves are moving on from Drew Waters in a reported trade with the Kansas City Royals. According to Jeff Passan, the Atlanta Braves are sending prospects outfielder Drew Waters and pitcher Andrew Hoffman to Kansas City for the 35th pick in the upcoming draft. This...
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Cubs’ major plans for MLB trade deadline, revealed

Multiple teams are already planning on being buyers for next month’s MLB trade deadline. For the Chicago Cubs, they are reportedly aiming to complete a fire sale for the second consecutive year. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman provided notable updates on how several teams are looking to approach this season’s trade deadline. For the […] The post Rumor: Cubs’ major plans for MLB trade deadline, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
FanSided

This Mets-Noah Syndergaard trade would break the internet

Does a Mets-Noah Syndergaard reunion actually make sense this summer?. 2022 hasn’t exactly been the revenge tour-de-force that Noah Syndergaard, the man known as “Thor” was aiming for after spending nearly two full years on the shelf because of Tommy John surgery. His 3.84 ERA is solid,...
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kristen Edman, the Wife of Cardinals Player Tommy Edman

Tommy Edman is a Cardinals fan-favorite player for good reason. And his recent walk-off home run only further proved it. The baseman’s game also draws curiosity and attention to his personal life. Tommy Edman’s wife, Kristen Edman, is no stranger to his social media followers. She’s also a regular presence at Cardinals games. Fans want to know more about who this WAG is and her background, which remains a little obscure to them. So we reveal more details on her in this Kristen Edman wiki.
The Spun

Atlanta Braves, Kansas City Royals Complete MLB Trade

The reigning World Series champs are sending away a package of players in a swap with the Kansas City Royals. On Monday, the Atlanta Braves shared that the team has completed a trade with KC that will net them the Royals' No. 35 pick in exchange for infielder CJ Alexander, pitcher Andrew Hoffman and outfielder Drew Waters.
FanSided

White Sox: 1 stat proves Tony La Russa should be fired

Tony La Russa is on the hot seat and his White Sox are struggling. A popular World Series pick before the season is on the ropes at the All-Star break. Firing La Russa, a veteran manager, may not be the answer, but perhaps a different voice is exactly what this team needs to wake up in the second half.
Larry Brown Sports

Robinson Cano revives career with World Series champs

Robinson Cano is getting another shot at the MLB level as he tries to show he has something left in the tank. The Atlanta Braves acquired Cano from the San Diego Padres on Sunday in a minor league deal, with the Padres receiving cash considerations in return. According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, Cano is expected to be brought up quickly by Atlanta to see if he can contribute in a part-time role.
FanSided

Freddie Freeman backs Clayton Kershaw after awkward Braves return

Just a few weeks back, Freddie Freeman’s return to Atlanta rubbed Clayton Kershaw the wrong way. Now, all is well in Dodger Land. With the All-Star Game being held in Los Angeles, Freeman did his part to campaign for Kershaw to (ideally) start the game. It helps that Brian Snitker, his former manager in the ATL, will be leading the NL All-Star team.
Yardbarker

Another Braves top prospect is promoted

Another Braves top prospect is promoted – MLB Pipeline recently released their Top 100 Prospects list, and the Braves only had one player make it — Michael Harris. But, as Jake Gordon pointed out last week, he has now officially graduated as a prospect. Spencer Strider also graduated prospect status recently, so the Braves farm system is looking incredibly barren. However, there is one player in the lower levels that could be featured on several Top 100 Prospect lists very soon — Vaughn Grissom.
Yardbarker

Who Says No — Andrew Benintendi Trade Package (Part 1)

This is the start of a new series where I’m going to do something that’s admittedly very difficult — create a trade package for some Braves’ trade-deadline targets. I could see Atlanta making a push for a left-handed bat and a bullpen piece, but I’m not going to constrain myself to these parameters. We’ll start with three of my top targets — Andrew Benintendi, former Braves prospect Brandon Drury, and Cubs’ utility man Ian Happ. After that, I have a few more guys in mind. Let’s get started!
The Spun

Warriors Owner Says He Has 'Standing Offer' To Buy MLB Team

Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob nearly broadened his championship pedigree to the rest of The Bay. However, according to the San Francisco Chronicle, the 66-year-old's $180 million bid to buy the now-troubled Oakland A's was turned down back in 2005. “I had the A’s done,” Lacob told the Chronicle....
The Associated Press

Ohtani a 2-way All-Star again; 6 Yankees, 5 Braves, Astros

NEW YORK (AP) — In a city of stars, the Angels’ Shohei Ohtani and the Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw will be in the spotlight July 19 at Dodger Stadium. “I think it’s been a couple of years since I got to compete in an All-Star Game, and something about Dodger Stadium, too, is special,” Kershaw said after pitchers and reserves were announced Sunday. “I don’t take that for granted. Like I said before, I hope I didn’t take anybody’s spot that was more deserving than me, but now that it’s official and I get to do it, I am very excited about it.” A year after he became the first two-way All-Star, Ohtani was picked for the American League pitching staff as a Major League Baseball selection, two days after he was elected by fans to start at designated hitter. Kershaw, 6-2 with a 2.40 ERA, and pitcher Tony Gonsolin were chosen from the host Dodgers, joining starting outfielder Mookie Betts and shortstop Trea Turner. Kershaw was picked by MLB and is a favorite to open on the mound for the NL, which has lost eight straight All-Star Games and 20 of the last 23 played to a decision.
