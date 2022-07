GRAFTON - Freshly opened, The Mississippi Monster - the newest attraction at Raging Rivers WaterPark in Grafton, is getting off to bumpy start. Since the new multi-chamber water slide opened Saturday, the park has had a few minor injuries, according to an employee who didn't want to be named. The park also has placed scales at the top of the water slide and limited the size if its riders. Andrew Batton went online to post that when his 13-year-old daughter reached the top of the slide, she was greeted by the scales and told there was a 200-pound limit. "Through all the delays in rollout and all the announcements leading up to it there was never any mention of a weight limit," Batton posted. "Neither was there any mention of a weight limit at the bottom of the hill as she and her friend excitedly climbed the hill to ride the monster for the first time only to get to the top and be confronted with a scale."

GRAFTON, IL ・ 1 HOUR AGO