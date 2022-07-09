ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ronda Rousey confronts Liv Morgan and Natalya after losing her SmackDown Championship

FOX Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRonda Rousey came face to face with Natalya and Liv...

www.foxsports.com

Comments / 1

wrestlingrumors.net

They Did! Two Former WWE Stars Have Gotten Married

Congratulations! Wrestling is a complicated industry as you have no idea when the wrestlers are going to be able to find free time for anything outside of the ring. The wrestlers are on the road almost constantly and romantic relationships can be even more complicated than anything else. Some wrestlers have figured it out though, even while working for different promotions.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
hotnewhiphop.com

Dwayne Johnson's Daughter Makes History After WWE Debut

Simone Johnson has big shoes to fill. Back in 2020, Dwayne Johnson's daughter signed with WWE, following in her father's footsteps. The Rock was a proud dad, saying, "It means the world to me to know that my family has such a personal connection to wrestling is really special to me and I feel grateful to have the opportunity, not only to wrestle, but to carry on that legacy."
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Wrestler Corroborates Vince McMahon Rape Allegation

Back in 1992, former WWE CEO Vince McMahon was accused of rape by the first-ever female WWF/WWE referee, Rita Chatterton, and those accusations have resurfaced in the wake up the controversy currently surrounding McMahon and his company. Now, a former WWE wrestler has corroborated Chatterton’s story. In a new article by Abraham Riesman with New York Magazine’s Intelligencer, Leonard Inzitari (ring name Mario Mancini) backs up Chatterton’s claim that McMahon assaulted her.
WWE
PWMania

The Rock’s Daughter Ava Raine Cuts Promo at WWE NXT Live Event

At the WWE NXT live event on Saturday in Orlando, Florida, The Rock’s daughter, Simone Johnson, now going by the name Ava Raine, made another NXT appearance. This time, she cut a promo. In the promo, Johnson referred to herself as “The Final Girl,” a nickname she also uses...
ORLANDO, FL
Popculture

AEW Wrestler out of the Company in Wake of Arrest

An All Elite Wrestling (AEW) star is not returning to the company. According to Fightful, Jake Atlas is not expected back in AEW after suffering an injury during his first week with the company. This also comes on the heels of Atlas being arrested for domestic violence in May. According...
WWE
PWMania

Nia Jax Shows Off Her New Look With Pink Hair

Nia Jax, real name Lina Fanene, was billed as “The Irresistible Force” in WWE throughout her time on the NXT and main roster. She has moved her attention to modeling since leaving WWE, where she appears to be succeeding. The former WWE star recently debuted her new look...
WWE
Fightful

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Results From Sacramento, CA (7/9): Roman Reigns Beats Drew McIntyre

WWE held Saturday Night's Main Event on July 9, 2022, from the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. Full results (courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam) and highlights are below. WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Results From Sacramento, California. (7/9) WWE Intercontinental Championship: Gunther (w/Ludwig Kaiser) def. Ricochet. Triple Threat Match: Raquel...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ComicBook

Ava Raine (Simone Johnson) Delivers First WWE Promo at NXT Live Event

WWE NXT held a live event tonight in Orlando, and in addition to a battle royal and several Title matches, fans in attendance had the chance to hear the first live promo from Ava Raine, aka Simone Johnson (via Jay Reddick). Raine is the daughter of WWE legend The Rock, and fans have been eager to see her in the ring in NXT. Tonight was reportedly her first promo in front of fans, and during the promo she tore into Cora Jade and this next wave of stars in the NXT Women's Division (via Rich Schellhase). Raine called herself 'The Final Girl' during the promo, which is also in her social media bio, so this will probably be a running thing whenever she hits NXT TV.
ORLANDO, FL
wrestlingrumors.net

Former World Champion Makes Surprise WWE Return, Teases New Feud

Welcome back. There have been a lot of wrestlers throughout WWE’s history and some of them have been quite the successes. While it might not be an exact science, one of the best ways to gauge a wrestler’s success is through the championships they have won, particularly World Titles. This week saw the return of a former World Champion in a surprising moment.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Fan Called Police On Happy Corbin For Murdering Rey Mysterio

He got the point across. The Coronavirus changed the way the world worked for a long time but things are mainly back to normal. What matters most is that the health issues and worries have mostly gone away, but it is also nice to see some of our old ways of life coming back. That includes wrestling, with one wrestler now being able to tell a story about the pandemic days.
PUBLIC SAFETY
FOX Sports

WWE's Tamina on 'The Rock' gifting house: 'That’s just his heart'

WWE star Tamina recently received the gift of a lifetime from her cousin, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Back in June, The Rock revealed he bought the former Women’s tag-team champ a new home and car, sharing videos of the reveal on social media that received over 20 million views each.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

WWE Star Pretty Much Done With The Company

Over the last few years fans have seen a number of WWE stars part ways with the company for various reasons, and it looks like another one is likely getting ready to leave. It was recently reported that Io Shirai’s contract with WWE is set to expire soon. It was also noted that she had not signed a new deal with WWE even though the company offered her a new contract.
WWE
ComicBook

Watch: Brock Lesnar F5s Otis Through a Table to Start WWE Raw

Brock Lesnar opened this week's Monday Night Raw with a promo hyping up his Last Man Standing Match with Roman Reigns at SummerSlam. "The Beast" compared Reigns to a fattened hog ripe for the slaughter, the was interrupted by Paul Heyman who argued that the stipulation actually favored Lesnar given how barbaric it can get. But he then declared that Reigns' streak as world champion would be the one streak Lesnar won't be able to conquer.
WWE
Daily Mail

Christos Kyrgios breaks down in tears over his recently estranged relationship with Nick - as he reveals the two-word text the tennis champ sent him ahead of his Wimbledon final

Aussie superstar Nick Kyrgios is into the Wimbledon final on Sunday night, but brother Christos has broken down in tears as he opened up about the harrowing journey to reach tennis' pinnacle that had his family 'worried sick'. Christos revealed the brothers were recently estranged after an incident in which...
TENNIS
411mania.com

Dana Brooke in a Red Crop Top, Nikkita Lyons at the Pool, Xia Li Top Superstar Instagram Photos This Week

– WWE.com has released this week’s Top 25 Superstar Instagram Photos of the Week. This week’s picks include Dana Brooke showing off her 24/7 title, Xia Li in her cycling gear, Nikkita Lyons getting ready to enjoy a dip in the pool, Max Dupri enjoying a boat ride, Theory showing off his physique, Raquel Rodriguez, and more. You can check out some of those photos below.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Another Indication That Sasha Banks Has Exited From WWE

It’s been almost two months since Sasha Banks and Naomi chose to walk out while WWE “Raw” was on the air, relinquishing their WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles and leaving the company to improvise a new main event for the night. In the days that followed, WWE would describe the act as “unprofessional” and confirm that the two top female stars were suspended from the company for the foreseeable future.
TV SHOWS
wrestlingrumors.net

KO OK? Medical Update On Kevin Owens

That could be worse. There are all kinds of reasons for a wrestler to be away from the ring for an extended period of time. One of the most common is an injury, which can vary widely by degree. Perhaps the most annoying kind of the nagging injury though, as you don’t know how long someone is going to be on the shelf. That is the case again with a WWE star, but we might have some good news.
WWE
ComicBook

WWE's Rhea Ripley is Wearing a Heart Monitor

WWE's Rhea Ripley was supposed to compete against Bianca Belair for the Raw Women's Championship at Money in the Bank, but unfortunately, an injury caused her to be sidelined. Recently she also shared that she was dealing with a brain injury, and her latest post revealed that she's currently wearing a heart monitor. Ripley had some fun with the post, which included a picture of her with the heart monitor on and the caption "I'm Iron Man", referring of course to his Arc Reactor. You can check out the full post below, and we wish Ripley a speedy recovery.
WWE
Yardbarker

Friend of Steve McMichael shares heartbreaking photo of the NFL legend/ex-WCW star

A new photo has surfaced online of NFL Hall Of Famer/former WCW star Steve "Mongo" McMichael and it's heartbreaking to see. As previously reported, McMichael was diagnosed with ALS a couple of years ago and his health has continued to deteriorate. McMichael's sister said last year that her brother no longer can use his arms or legs.
NFL

