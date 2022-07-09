Ronda Rousey confronts Liv Morgan and Natalya after losing her SmackDown Championship

WWE's Rhea Ripley was supposed to compete against Bianca Belair for the Raw Women's Championship at Money in the Bank, but unfortunately, an injury caused her to be sidelined. Recently she also shared that she was dealing with a brain injury, and her latest post revealed that she's currently wearing a heart monitor. Ripley had some fun with the post, which included a picture of her with the heart monitor on and the caption "I'm Iron Man", referring of course to his Arc Reactor. You can check out the full post below, and we wish Ripley a speedy recovery.
