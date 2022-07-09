ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

24204 Sylvan Glen Road B, Diamond Bar, Los Angeles County, CA, 91765

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Amazing, Sweet Detached End-Unit Townhouse is located in one of the Desirable Communities of Diamond Bar, and 3-bedroom, 2.5-bath home offers a very open floor plan, laminate flooring, and abundant natural lights, a gourmet updated kitchen with...

11401 Foster Road, Norwalk, Los Angeles County, CA, 90650

Talk about LOCATION!!! This cozy Norwalk 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath, corner lot home is close to schools, shopping, and transportation. Walk in via the front gate, passed the porch and double doors, and you enter right into the formal living room with the kitchen to the left. Tile flooring and newer paint. The kitchen has been updated with granite countertops and new cabinets about 2 years ago. As you enter the hallway, you have the guest bathroom to the left, and the first bedroom to the right. This bedroom has direct access to the side yard of the house. The Master Bedroom was extended and there is a walk-in closet. The Master Bathroom has a walk-in shower, separate jetted tub, vanity, and toilet. There is direct access to the garage from the Master Bedroom which can be sealed in order to convert the garage into an ADU. There is a water softener and tankless water heater behind the garage. The lot has RV space, sliding security gates, tandem uncovered parking, a dog run and there is a shed that is included with the purchase. Buyer to take over the solar lease. Thank you for showing.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
14242 Riverside Drive 104, Sherman Oaks, Los Angeles County, CA, 91423

The masterful design of this remarkable Sherman Oaks condo highlights its modern luxury. Designed by a professional decorator who used only premium custom finishes and elegant furniture, you will be instantly captivated by the stunning grand foyer with a custom tile design complemented by an elegant glass light fixture. The sleek gourmet kitchen is a balance of style and function. Your inner Chef will come alive as you imagine yourself in this kitchen with luxurious amenities such as quartz counters, high-end appliances, and breathtaking $60K cabinets. Adjacent to the kitchen you will find the formal dining room boasting recessed lighting, travertine flooring, and leaded glass. Perfect for family gatherings, the living room offers a stylish entertainment center, wood flooring, and a cozy gas fireplace complete with crystal rocks. The wet bar is an entertainer’s dream with marble counters, ample storage, and chic pendant light fixtures. Retreat for the evening to the spacious primary suite featuring recessed lighting and multiple walk-in closets. The en-suite bathroom features spa-like amenities with an impressive vanity including dual sinks, marble counters, and generous storage. The bathroom also showcases a Jacuzzi tub and walk-in shower with a rain shower head, heated floors and seat. The 3rd bedroom has been converted to a massive walk-in closet. However, it offers its own closet and electrical hookups and can be utilized as a bedroom, office, or den. The unit also includes a laundry room, 2 balconies, dual paned windows, and a brand new 4-ton AC. In addition, most of the furniture can be included in the sale. This unit is located in a meticulously cared-for complex with a pool and spa. Nestled in the highly desirable city of Sherman Oaks, it is close to Fashion Square, a lush park with a recreation center, Gelson’s, trendy shops, restaurants, and more. This is California living at its finest- presenting an opportunity that you don’t want to miss!
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
7730 Finevale Drive, Downey, Los Angeles County, CA, 90240

Beautiful turnkey 2,469 sq.ft. home with 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathrooms located in a very desirable neighborhood in northwest Downey. This move-in ready property is in close proximity to great schools Maude Price Elementary School, Griffiths Middle School, & Rio Hondo Golf Club. The well-designed floor plan includes a formal living room, family room with full bar, & a huge master suite. Updated by the current owners the property boasts a well-appointed kitchen with a built-in 5-burner gas stovetop, double oven, tile flooring, granite countertops, & white cabinetry. Valuable enhanced include: two (2) remodeled bathrooms on main level, dual-pane windows, copper plumbing, & recessed lighting. The spacious master suite provides a private retreat with a large balcony & three (3) closets. Enjoy a game of pool in the family room while catching the latest professional or college game. The upgraded bar in the family room granite countertops, Viking beer fridge, Viking wine fridge, & a dual-kegerator, offering an enriching space for entertaining. The easy to maintain backyard is perfect for gatherings with colleagues, family & friends. The backyard is situated on a flat-rectangular lot that includes a gazebo, grass lawn, & a large patio area. Additional features: plantation shutters, crown moldings, ceiling fans in all bedrooms and water efficient landscaping. A detached 2-car garage with a wide & deep driveway that includes a newly installed electric car charging outlet.
DOWNEY, CA
9618 Paramount Boulevard, Downey, Los Angeles County, CA, 90240

This home has it all! 4 bedroom, 2 bath home in North Downey with an inviting living room, primary bedroom with its own private bathroom, a beautifully remodeled hall bathroom that’s practically all new, an updated kitchen with an adjacent large dining area, good-conditioned hardwood floors through out, and central air and heat. The backyard has so much to offer including a large grass area, newer block wall on one side and vinyl fence for extra privacy, 2 car detached garage, a carport to park even more cars, and best of all… a detached room that has been converted into an amazing home theater system with black out shades on the windows, a large screen, a projector, and newer laminate wood floors. The home itself and the theater room are decorated perfect. Such an inviting home you will want to see for yourself!
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
4131 Cedar Avenue, Long Beach, Los Angeles County, CA, 90807

Welcome to 4131 Cedar Ave located in the coveted Virginia Country Club neighborhood! This 1930 colonial home has been completely reimagined and impeccably restored by Alison White Homes and Mindy Laven while still maintaining its historical integrity. With over $1M in improvements, no expense was spared on details and materials to make this one of the most special and unique homes in Long Beach. This 5 bed, 4 bath, 3956 sq.ft. home is perfectly situated on an oversized 10,028 sq.ft. estate-sized lot featuring a resort style yard with a sparkling pool and spa with baja shelf, outdoor kitchen with BBQ, sink and refrigerator, a built-in fire pit with bench seating, 2 brick patios, a large limestone dining area and beautiful grounds with synthetic grass. This gorgeous backyard is wonderfully laid out and is perfect for entertaining family and friends or just quiet time reading and relaxing with your toes in the water. Brand new 528 sq.ft. finished garage with electric car charger, epoxy floors and french doors to yard, can also be converted into an ADU for addl options such as a home office, gym or mother-in-law unit. (There is addl parking behind the garage.) This amazing home showcases endless upgrades including being taken mostly down to the studs, but kept original detailing and moldings throughout, including 10" crown molding in living and dining rooms, an incredible stair banister, original interior doors and a hidden speakeasy preserved from the 1930s prohibition room. New plumbing, electrical, HVAC, roof, doors, windows and flooring throughout. Fabulous open floorplan featuring a large kitchen, breakfast area, great room and a grand living room with original fireplace. The chef's kitchen is appointed with custom cabinetry, marble countertops, 2 apron front sinks, walk-in pantry with custom shelving, butler's pantry, Thermador appliances and La Cornue range with custom plaster hood. Separate formal dining room & powder room complete the downstairs. Upstairs master retreat offers an oasis of beauty and light featuring French doors that open to a private balcony overlooking the pool and yard, large walk-in closet with custom built-ins and ensuite with dual vanities, large walk-in shower and soaking clawfoot tub. 2 bedrooms share a hall bath and 2 addl bedrooms share a jack and jill bath. Separate laundry room completes the upstairs. Accredited school district, close to VCC Golf Club and freeways.
LONG BEACH, CA
2742 Cabrillo Avenue 308, Torrance, Los Angeles County, CA, 90501

Set within the Meridian at Cabrillo, a 55+ community in Torrance, this immaculate residence offers the best in modern living. Built in 2006, its striking façade and enviable location will instantly leave you in awe while inside the approximately 690 sqft, 1-bedroom, 1-bath layout. Discover an elegant open floor plan enhanced by freshly painted walls and newly installed carpet. Relax in your living area or savor a refreshing nightcap on your balcony under the stars and enjoy the view of the Palos Verdes Peninsula. The avid home chef will relish the kitchen highlighting granite countertops, complete appliances, and wooden cabinetry.The main bedroom features soft carpeting flowing underfoot and a neutral-toned palette for an idyllic ambiance. The bath showcases a shower/tub combo. Plus, there's a bonus room that's ideal for use as a den or a small office for working remotely. Having your own stacked washer and dryer means you'll avoid those tiring trips to do laundry. An expansive central courtyard with a fountain, tables, chairs, and umbrellas is the ultimate setting for guests to appreciate fresh air, sunlight, and outdoor conversation. Other must-have perks include central air conditioning and gated parking for your convenience.As a resident, you can take advantage of such clubhouse amenities as a full kitchen and dining area, a TV lounge, and a patio with BBQ facilities for dining alfresco with new or old friends. In the fitness room on the third floor, you'll have an assortment of exercise machines. Enjoy the benefits of living close to Torrance and Wilson Parks with easy access to Redondo Beach, the Palos Verdes Peninsula, plus shopping, beaches, and freeways. This appealing, move-in-ready home could be all yours, so experience the laid-back lifestyle you deserve while it's still available!
TORRANCE, CA
13028 Central Avenue 201, Hawthorne, Los Angeles County, CA, 90250

Enjoy resort style living in the beautiful gated community of the Three Sixty at South Bay. This two bedroom, west facing Flats unit is in a central, quiet location within the property. The light and bright home offers a large open floor plan with a kitchen, living room, dining area and outdoor patio balcony. The rich and luxurious dark hardwood floors contrast perfectly with the white kitchen cabinets. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, tile backsplash, a breakfast peninsula with granite countertops and ample cabinetry for storage. The master suite has a large ensuite with a walk in closet and separate water closet. Plantation shutters throughout with a full laundry room and your own private 2 car tandem garage. Three Sixty at South Bay is a beautifully landscaped, gated community with easy access to LAX, Manhattan Beach and Playa Vista/Marina del Rey with a state-of- the art fitness center, two heated pools, sport court, three community rooms and two dog parks. Located in the highly rated Wiseburn School District including Da Vinci Charter Schools with a new high school.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
10390 Stageline Street, Temescal Valley, Riverside County, CA, 92883

Beautifully maintained manufactured home on permanent foundation on private lot in Butterfield Estates. Featuring 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, this home is perfect for the first time buyer or someone looking to downsize. Loads of updates including new roof in 2020, recently painted interior and exterior, updated dual pane vinyl windows, flooring. Newer water heater, HVAC, and garage door opener too. Vaulted ceilings and an open floor plan provide generous living spaces - dining area, large living room. The bedrooms are well-proportioned and have large closets for ample storage. The galley kitchen has loads of counter space and a window overlooking the patio and rear yard. Enjoy outdoor living with patio and aluminum patio cover, plus lots of yard space for pets and kids to play. The home is in a terrific inside tract location away from the main road where you'll love the peace of a private yard. Association amenities include pool, tennis and basketball courts, a community center, walking paths and greenbelts through the community. Affordable monthly HOA dues are $83. Low tax rate - approximately 1.1% with low special assessments at $598/year. Located in Temescal Valley with all the comforts of nearby Tom's Farm, Glen Ivy Hot Springs Spa, the Shops at Sycamore Creek and DeLeo Regional Park. And enjoy award-winning schools in Corona-Norco Unified School District.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
10309 Bodger Street 18, El Monte, Los Angeles County, CA, 91733

Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. Property Summary for 10309 Bodger Street Español?. Beautiful and well maintained end unit in a small complex surrounded my single family residences. Cozy Living room leads into the Kitchen and Dining area with direct garage access and a lovely outside back patio that's completely private. Guest 1/2 Bath at main entry level and 2 nice sized bedrooms and another Bath upstairs. Centrally located to all shopping and Freeways.
22111 Main Street 8, Carson, Los Angeles County, CA, 90745

Located in an exceptionally convenient and desirable location of Carson resides this meticulously renovated home in a secure gated community. This impressive home flaunts the perfect example of comfortable indoor living with a low maintenance backyard fulfilling the outdoors Southern California lifestyle you’ve dreamed of! The front door opens to a foyer that expands to a powder room, ample space for storage, garage access, and glass sliding doors that lead to the backyard. Floor 2 flaunts an open concept floor plan with a generous sized loving room that opens to the dining area and gourmet kitchen with a large pantry. This home’s floor plan is remarkable as the bedrooms are private from the entertainment areas. The third floor boasts a romantic owner’s suite with an upgraded walk in shower, dual sink vanity, and walk in closet. There are two other bedrooms that share a bathroom along with a laundry area. Shopping (South Bay Pavilion Mall…), fine dining, recreation, supermarkets (Ralph’s, Target, …), and healthcare options are all conveniently and closely located. The easy access to the 405 and 110, freeways all puts Downtown Los Angeles and the rest of Southern California within reach. With so many upgrades including: flooring, custom wood shutters, bathrooms, yard landscaping, and more; come check out this gem today and make it yours!
CARSON, CA
336 Streamwood, Irvine, Orange County, CA, 92620

Excellent location. Live in sought-after Irvine!! This upstairs, junior one-bedroom home is your perfect choice. Spacious and airy with vaulted ceilings and sliding glass doors out to a deck with stream views. Included are lighted tennis courts, pool, spa, clubhouse and coin-operated laundry facilities. Hot water and trash are paid through the low HOA dues. Short distance to restaurants, grocery stores and banks!! Assigned carport parking is close by. Plenty of guest parking as well. The condo has been recently upgraded so you can move right in. Do not miss this opportunity to live in Irvine.
IRVINE, CA
1952 El Dorado Drive, Acton, Los Angeles County, CA, 93510

Charming Acton home, great location. On approach, this home radiates happiness while beckoning you inside. Once inside, you are greeted with high ceilings & large living area coupled with the dining area. Anchored by a large fireplace, you can’t help but picture your family gathered for the holidays. The kitchen offers ample storage, island w/seating & a large bay window that looks out to the beautiful backyard. The master suite is of good size with direct access to the backyard, large walk in closet & bathroom with soaking tub. The remaining bedrooms offer versatility for kids rooms, guest space or home office. The second bathroom offers dual sinks and shower/tub combo. The third is nicely appointed and can be accessed via the large laundry room that has convenient access to the back yard. Perhaps the crown jewel of the home, is the fantastic bonus room above the garage perfect for hosting epic game nights or to hang out with friends & family. The backyard invokes visions of summer BBQ’s, with a patio and beautiful lawn area. In addition, you can pick your own fresh fruit from the variety of trees on the property. All this, with still more room for you to put your touch on the outdoor space. This is a lovely home just waiting to embrace its new family & create beautiful memories.
ACTON, CA
2804 W Oceanfront, Newport Beach, Orange County, CA, 92663

Incredible opportunity! Location, location, location! Single family oceanfront home in the most desired location on the Newport Beach peninsula. Restaurants, shopping, fishing pier, surfing, movies, biking, boating, beach yoga, beach volleyball, boardwalk fun and more. Your amazing active lifestyle awaits. Park the car and forget about it because it is all right outside your front door. This home boasts a wide-open bottom floor with large entertaining kitchen and living for all your family and friends to enjoy. The large bi-folding cantina doors lead to an oversized patio looking out over the incredible beach and ocean. The upstairs is well situated for a large family plus friends. The large master bedroom looks out over the beach and ocean with views from the Newport Pier to the Huntington Beach Pier and Catalina and San Clemente Islands in the distance. The master bathroom is well appointed with dual vanity, oversized tub, walk-in shower, and separate toilet room. There are two bedrooms that share a jack-jill bathroom with separate vanity areas and shared shower and toilet rooms. The last bedroom is an oversized room that can be used as a bonus room, a large kids bunk room, or your own personal cinema. The last bathroom is large with a mini-tub shower combination. The entire house has recently been fully refreshed and ready for the next family to jump in and start enjoying. Don't wait, come see it today!
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
444 Piedmont Avenue 207, Glendale, Los Angeles County, CA, 91206

Welcome to Piedmont Park Villas, the centerpiece of a serene cul-de-sac in the heart of Glendale. Highlights of this tranquil setting include direct access to Piedmont Mini Park, a charming wooden bridge with peaceful waterfalls leading to a sparkling pool/spa, and exclusive use of a multipurpose recreation room. The condo unit itself features a double-door entryway that opens up into a spacious living area with hardwood flooring and full-mirror wall ideal for entertaining, a roomy balcony with breathtaking views, a cozy kitchen with white cabinets and white tiled countertops, and a convenient half-bath. Downstairs you’ll find a large master bedroom with full bath and double extended closets, along with a generous second bedroom with walk-in closet. Both bedrooms offer direct access to a second balcony. An additional 3/4 bath and laundry closet are situated below the main level as well. Further amenities include a gas fireplace, new partial paint, and two side-by-side subterranean covered parking spaces. This ideal location is within walking distance, or a short drive, to shopping at The Americana at Brand, the Glendale Galleria, and the Glendale Fashion Center Shopping Mall, and supermarkets Whole Foods, Vons, Ralphs, and Trader Joe's. Plus, you’ll enjoy ready access to the 134/2 freeways, Adventist Hospital, and Glendale Community College. Indeed, there are countless benefits to making this very special unit your place to call home.
GLENDALE, CA
1858 Calle Fortuna, Glendale, Los Angeles County, CA, 91208

Glendale area Rancho San Rafael cul-de-sac home with the rare combination of INCREDIBLE VIEWS and an AMAZING BACKYARD! Four bedrooms, two and a half baths. Formal entry to the living/dining areas with cathedral ceilings. A wall of glass leads to the open kitchen and family room with fireplace. Upgraded kitchen with custom cabinetry, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. A powder room rounds out the first level. All four bedrooms are upstairs. Quality upgrades include: newly remodeled bathrooms throughout, and new flooring in the living/dining/and all bedrooms upstairs. The gorgeous primary bedroom suite with luxurious bath is it’s own private oasis and is highlighted by vaulted ceilings, dual closets, new dual vanity, separate stall shower/tub and a show stopping balcony that overlooks the Verdugo hillside, with stunning sunset views. Three generously sized secondary bedrooms are adjacent to another recently remodeled full bath. FANTASTIC finished backyard, complete with a covered patio, custom pavers, and plenty of room to entertain friends and family for years to come! Did we mention the views? Attached, direct access garage is presently used as a bonus room but not counted in the square footage. Long driveway with enough space for multiple vehicles. This property is located in the Rancho San Rafael HOA community, with common area pool/spa/tennis courts and rec center. Don’t miss out on this truly one of a kind opportunity.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
5018-5020 Obama Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90016

Jones & Jones Management Group, Inc. DBA Jones & Jones Communities. Bali Apartments in Los Angeles, California is a beautifully landscaped and gated community ideally located with on-site management, many amenities and charming features. It's a terrific place to call home. Located within the Gloria Homes Community, our gated community holds over 15 beautiful acres of alluring landscaping near Baldwin Village. We are minutes away from Downtown Culver City, USC, and some of the best dining near Los Angeles. Our Baldwin Village, CA Apartments offer spacious one and two bedroom apartment options. Our residents only deserve a quality lifestyle. Our amenities will keep you satisfied year-round. Enjoy hardwood floors, upgraded cabinets countertops, stainless steel sinks, designer paints, vertical blinds, and more. Not only will you find quality in your new apartment, but you will find it all throughout our community comprised of lush landscaping, on-site parking, and gated controlled access. Check out our virtual tours today!
LOS ANGELES, CA
7514 Quinn St, Downey, Los Angeles County, CA, 90241

Don't miss out on this charming Orange Estates home! Property features a newly renovated kitchen, spacious living room, dining area, and incredible backyard. Not only is there a covered patio in the back yard, but also a detached studio which could be perfect for a gym, art studio, or a home office. The backyard is truly your own oasis complete with mature landscaping and beautiful well established flowers. One of the most desirable locations in Downey and only walking distance to Rio Hondo Golf Club, Furman Park, and Rio Hondo Elementary School.* Disclosure: One of the bedrooms is currently being used as a second living room *
Starbucks will close six LA locations because of safety concerns

LOS ANGELES — Starbucks plans to close six of its Los Angeles stores due to safety concerns, the coffee chain announced Monday. As part of the Seattle-based company’s reinvention plan under recently returned chief executive Howard Schultz, stores in West Hollywood, Santa Monica, Mid-City and downtown LA will close because of increased in-store safety incidents.
LOS ANGELES, CA

