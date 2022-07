WASHINGTON (TND) — Arizona is changing its education requirements for public school teachers. New legislation signed by Gov. Doug Ducey earlier this week requires that a person only needs to be enrolled in a college or university to get their degree in order to start teaching in public schools, according to Arizona's Family. While this new legislation makes it easier for those who want to become teachers to do so, it has been met with mixed reactions.

