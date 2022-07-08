ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

'Do not eat': CDC warns against Big Olaf ice cream; 2nd lawsuit filed in listeria outbreak

By Laura Finaldi, Sarasota Herald-Tribune
Herald-Tribune
Herald-Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f6TW1_0gZdSqF500

The nation's top public health agency once again encouraged people to discard Big Olaf Creamery's ice cream on Friday, a day after a woman filed a lawsuit alleging contaminated product from the company caused her to miscarry.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued an alert on Friday, advising consumers against eating ice cream from the Sarasota company. This is the second time in less than a week that the CDC has advised against eating Big Olaf because it has been linked to listeria. The agency said it's concerned that the ice cream could still be in people's homes or for sale in stores.

Several Big Olaf retail locations opted to continue selling ice cream this week even after the public health agency first linked it to listeria July 2.

"Do not eat Big Olaf Creamery ice cream and throw away any leftovers," the CDC tweeted Friday. "Businesses should not serve or sell it. CDC is working to determine if any other products are linked to illnesses."

What is listeria, the bacteria linked to the Big Olaf outbreak? Find out here.

Is Big Olaf still open amid listeria outbreak? How some big Olaf locations try to adapt to listeria outbreak

The Florida Department of Health said late Friday -- also on Twitter -- that it is actively investigating the multi-state listeria outbreak linked to Big Olaf Creamery. In the same tweet, the health department included a link to a news report from FOX 13 Tampa Bay that said the company has agreed to recall its product.

A spokesperson for the Florida Department of Health did not immediately confirm this report or return the Herald-Tribune's request for more information on Friday.

The CDC's warning came a day after a second lawsuit related to the listeria outbreak was filed. Kristen Hopkins and Frank Imbruglia of Massachusetts are suing Big Olaf's Cattlemen Road production operation and a Clearwater ice cream parlor for allegedly selling them contaminated ice cream, which the lawsuit alleges led to the loss of Hopkins' pregnancy.

Florida ice cream brand tied to listeria outbreak:Florida ice cream brand tied to deadly outbreak of listeria infections, CDC says

Lawsuit filed:Florida ice cream company sued over death of woman in ongoing listeria outbreak

Listeria is a type of bacteria with many different strains. The bacterium Listeria monocytogenes causes a disease called listeriosis, which is usually contracted after a patient eats something contaminated by the bacteria, according to the CDC. Soft cheeses with unpasteurized milk, raw sprouts, melons, lunch meats, smoked fish and raw milk -- including product made into soft cheese, ice cream and yogurt -- are all places where harmful bacteria, including listeria, can be found, according to the CDC.

Second lawsuit against Big Olaf: Woman miscarried after contracting listeria

According to the lawsuit, Hopkins ate Big Olaf-branded frozen dessert at Beverly's Ice Cream in Clearwater on two separate occasions in May 2022 while the family was in town for a wedding. At the time, Hopkins was 11 weeks pregnant with what she and Imbruglia had hoped would be their third child.

After returning home to Massachusetts May 17, the lawsuit said Hopkins had an appointment with a doctor, when she was told her baby was healthy. But by May 31, Hopkins had mild cramping and persistent diarrhea, which didn't improve with time. She started experiencing intense headaches on June 11, and the next day she woke up pale, shivering and fatigued. Imbruglia drove her to the hospital, and it was there that they found out their baby had died, the suit said.

At that point, the lawsuit said, Hopkins was transferred to a higher-level hospital, where she suffered from convulsions and head and neck pain. She was then brought into the operating room, where a doctor removed her baby boy from her uterus. Then, she was transferred to the intensive care unit for close observation and treatment with strong antibiotics.

Doctors informed Hopkins that her condition was critical and that it might require a hysterectomy, the lawsuit said. She continued to be in "horrific" physical and emotional pain until she was discharged June 17, the lawsuit said. Hopkins continued to receive home health care after leaving the hospital, but she still has not fully regained her strength.

A blood culture taken tested positive for listeria monocytogenes, the lawsuit said, and subsequent testing found that it matched the outbreak strain through whole genome sequencing.

The suit claimed losses from the pregnancy, pain and suffering, mental anguish and other factors.

Big Olaf’s production facility did not immediately return a request for comment on the lawsuit Friday evening.

The Hopkins lawsuit followed another filed Tuesday by the estate of Mary Billman, an Illinois woman who allegedly ate ice cream at Big Olaf's Bahia Vista Street location in Sarasota in January and died several days later.

Perfect health inspections:Big Olaf Creamery production facility has gotten high marks for sanitation

A statement from Big Olaf posted to the Facebook page for the production facility earlier this week said that nothing had been linked to Big Olaf yet, despite contrary warnings from the CDC and the Florida Department of Health. Several Big Olaf retail locations echoed that sentiment on Sunday and many continued to operate throughout the week, despite public health warnings.

"For now it is only speculation as it is an ongoing investigation, our brand has not been confirmed to be linked to these cases, I am not sure why only Big Olaf is being mentioned and targeted," the company wrote on Facebook.

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services said this week that it's currently testing Big Olaf ice cream samples collected on Tuesday.

The CDC said July 2 that the outbreak of listeria caused 23 illnesses and one death in ten states.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription to the Herald Tribune.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Thrillist

This Dog Food Is Being Recalled from Walmart & Target Due to Salmonella

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that Freshpet Inc. is issuing a voluntary recall of a single lot of one of its dog food products. The 4.5-pound bag of Freshpet Select Fresh From the Kitchen Home Cooked Chicken Recipe with a sell-by date of 10/29/22 is the product. It has potentially been contaminated with Salmonella. The product is available at Walmart, Target, and more retail stores.
GEORGIA STATE
contagionlive.com

Listeria Update: CDC Warns Against Eating Specific Ice Cream Brand

The federal agency linked Big Olaf Creamery ice cream to the recent outbreak in Florida. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated their warning regarding a multistate outbreak of listeria infections linked to the ice cream brand Big Olaf Creamery. This ice cream is sold in Florida in...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sarasota, FL
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
State
Massachusetts State
State
Florida State
Sarasota, FL
Lifestyle
State
Illinois State
Sarasota, FL
Food & Drinks
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Local
Florida Health
City
Clearwater, FL
Sarasota, FL
Health
Fortune

If you were infected with the original Omicron, you don’t have ‘a lot of good protection against BA.4 and BA.5,’ Fauci says

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Those who were infected with COVID during the first wave of Omicron "really don't have a lot of good protection" against dominant U.S. subvariants BA.4 and BA.5, Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to the president, said Tuesday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Alina Andras

5 great pizza places in Florida

There are so many types of pizza that it's hard not to find one that you really like. No matter what kind of toppings you prefer, there is definitely a pizza place that makes the perfect pizza for your liking. If you are still searching for that place and you happen to live in Florida or you like to come here often on holiday, I have put together a list of five amazing pizza places that have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both locals and travellers.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Listeria#Ice Cream Parlor#Food Drink#Big Olaf Creamery#Fox
L. Cane

Invasive Animal Species in Florida and the Damage They Cause

Mira Meijer Burgers' Zoo, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons. Because of its warm climate, Florida has long attracted non-native residents. However, some of those residents are animals that have become invasive, and in many cases, arguably no longer welcome. Below is a list of common invasive animal species found in Florida:
FLORIDA STATE
Popculture

Cookies Recalled, Could Contain Metal Pieces

Consumers are being advised against eating certain cookies after the fan-favorite pastries were found to pose a severe health hazard. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) shared in a public notice on June 23 that multiple brands of ginger cookies and oatmeal chocolate chip cookies have been recalled due to metal contamination.
FOOD SAFETY
Popculture

Popular Frozen Pizza, Calzone Hit With Recall

White Rabbit Pizza, a U.K. brand of ready-made pizza and calzone products, was hit with a recall dated May 25, the Food Standards Agency (FSA) announced. The pizzas in question were all marketed as vegan, but it was discovered it featured milk as an unexpected ingredient. The contamination would be dangerous for those with a sensitivity or allergy to milk if they consume the product. It would also be harmful to those who with vegan diets, avoiding dairy products.
Popculture

Meat Recall Issued Over Misbranding and Undeclared Allergens

Over two tons of meat products have been recalled in the U.S. due to misbranding and undeclared allergens. The recall was issued last week by Creminelli Fine Meats in coordination with the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and its Food Safety Inspection Service (FSIS). Here are the products you'll want to keep an eye out for.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Thrillist

More Than 9,000 Pounds of Fish Have Been Recalled

There are a whole lot of ways the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the Foods and Drug Administration protect food safety across the country. Many of the potential problems are familiar, like salmonella, e.coli, or listeria contamination. Other issues the organizations have an eye on might not be seen as frequently by consumers.
AGRICULTURE
BGR.com

Urgent health food recall: These plant-based crumbles are sending people to the hospital

Daily Harvest received about 470 reports of illness or adverse reactions connected to one of its products. The company is investigating the issue in cooperation with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). But that also means Daily Harvest had to issue a recall for its French Lentil + Leek Crumbles. All product lots are part of the recall, so customers who have French Lentil + Leek Crumbles at home should avoid eating it at all costs.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS News

Salmonella found in a third of ground chicken, Consumer Reports says

The nation is making little to no headway in preventing bacteria-laden chicken from landing in U.S. grocery stores and sickening thousands of Americans annually, with Consumer Reports finding in a recent test that one-third of ground chicken samples contained salmonella. Nearly 1.4 million Americans are infected with salmonella each year,...
FOOD SAFETY
foodsafetynews.com

Dog food recalled after testing finds the presence of Listeria

Primal Pet Foods is recalling certain Raw Frozen Primal Patties for Dogs Beef Formula because of potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination. People can become sick by handling contaminated food or touching surfaces that have been exposed to Listeria monocytogenes. This voluntary recall is a result of routine sampling by the U.S....
GEORGIA STATE
BGR.com

Potato salad microbe contamination prompts this recall across 8 states

Hy-Vee announced a voluntary potato salad recall after discovering potential microbial contamination. A positive test result came from the line that processed the potatoes. However, the company had not identified the microorganism that might have contaminated the potatoes at the time of the recall announcement. Tests are still ongoing, but...
MINNESOTA STATE
Popculture

Cake Recalled in Wake of Peanut Butter Salmonella Fears

Prairie City Bakery voluntarily recalled certain cakes sold nationwide, marking the latest recall to join the expanding Jif peanut butter recall. The cakes were recalled due to the potential for bacterial contamination after it was found that certain Jif peanut butter products were possibly contaminated with salmonella. While the initial...
FOOD SAFETY
Herald-Tribune

Herald-Tribune

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
785K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Sarasota, FL from Sarasota Herald-Tribune.

 http://heraldtribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy