Tuscaloosa, AL

Bus crash on I-59 involves New Jersey family bound for Tuscaloosa reunion; 11 hospitalized

By Donna Thornton, The Gadsden Times
 3 days ago
More than 50 members of a New Jersey family, bound for a reunion in Tuscaloosa, found themselves stranded in Attalla after the chartered tour bus they were traveling went off Interstate 59 near Exit 181.

At least 11 people went to local hospitals, some with injuries not thought to be serious, and others "just to be checked out," Reggie Hill of Patterson, New Jersey, said.

The bus was headed south and crossed the median and the northbound lanes of traffic before coming to rest on the shoulder of the roadway near Campers Unlimited, according to Gadsden Fire Chief Wil Reed.

The Attalla Fire Department responded, with assistance from the Gadsden and Reece City fire departments. Gadsden-Etowah Emergency Management Agency responded, as did a number local ambulance services.

A few people were taken from the scene of the crash to hospitals and the rest of the 55 family members were taken to Carnes Recreation Center, where they were evaluated by emergency medical service personnel and others were taken to for treatment.

"The spirit of the Lord was with us," Hill said. "No one is dead, and no one was seriously injured."

While the family was dismayed at the disruption of the trip, he said, they were thankful for the people they encountered after.

"We appreciate the kindness of the people in the town," Hill said. "Everyone came out in full support of us."

There were family members of all ages on the bus — "My grandkids were on that bus," Hill said.

Several kids played basketball and ran around the gym while adults checked in with family members and those who'd gone to hospitals, and waited to hear when the charter bus company would arrange for another bus for them.

They were bound for Tuscaloosa for a reunion of the extended family of Hill's grandparents, the Wilders. They were expected tonight for a meet-and-greet. Hill said obviously, they wouldn't make that gathering.

He said it's the first time for the New Jersey relatives to make the trip to the reunion. "We had fish frys and sold plates to raise money," he said. They raised and saved $13,000 and it was all tied up in the chartered bus trip.

Hill said he didn't know what caused the bus to go off the roadway. Whatever caused the crash happened at about 4:30 p.m., according to family members and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Highway Patrol Division.

The incident caused road blockage of the northbound lanes of I-59 near the 181-mile marker.

The bus did not overturn, but as it crossed the median and went onto the shoulder, family members got tossed around the bus.

"Oh, did we," Hill said.

And often, that kind of incident would have resulted in serious injuries or worse. Despite the crash, Hill was looking for the positives.

"Sometimes the Lord turns something bad into something good," Hill said. "The grace of God was on us."

Gadsden, AL
Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Gadsden, AL from Gadsden Times.

