ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

First licensed cannabis dispensary opening in Fresno

By Ishshah Padilla
FOX26
FOX26
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The first licensed cannabis dispensary is set to open this month in Fresno. The Art Tree was granted the retail cannabis permit out of nearly 100 other applicants. This will...

kmph.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
GV Wire

See Why Customers Flocked to Fresno Cannabis Store on Day 1

Customers were lined up Monday morning outside The Artist Tree, a cannabis store that had its grand opening at Palm and Nees avenues. For many, the opening was long in coming. Although California voters legalized recreational marijuana use in 2016, the city of Fresno delayed granting licenses for dispensaries, which popped up in other Valley locations in the intervening years.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

The Artist Tree celebrates grand opening in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – One of Fresno’s first marijuana dispensaries is now open for business. On Monday, The Artist Tree on Palm and Nees avenues celebrated its grand opening with a line of customers out the door and around the corner. “We are so excited to be here in Fresno today opening The Artist Tree. The […]
FRESNO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Fresno, CA
Government
Fresno, CA
Business
Local
California Government
City
Fresno, CA
clovisroundup.com

City of Clovis to Cut Watering

The City of Clovis, the City is attempting to take steps to conserve water in accordance with new water conservation regulations by the California State Water Board. For more information on the regulations handed down by the state you can follow their link to their homepage at California Water Boards or the following links.
CLOVIS, CA
point2homes.com

5355 N. Valentine avenue, Fresno, CA 93711

Ascent Townhomes Apartments is the perfect escape from the rigors of life, to an everyday serene lifestyle. You'll be more than happy to call this community your home. Enjoy interiors that have sophisticated designs, and a spectacular atmosphere. Whether you're entertaining a crowd or enjoying quiet solitude, you'll find the balance you need. Dive into a home that combines both your active lifestyle and your relaxation. Shopping , restaurants, and entertainment are located just minutes away from your doorstep. Discover the art of stylized serenity, at our Ascent Townhome Apartments community.
FRESNO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannabis Dispensary#Art#Cannabis Cultivation#Cbd Wellness
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
point2homes.com

10290 N Page Avenue, Fresno, Fresno County, CA, 93730

Join us in the prestigious gated community of Saint Andrews Green off the Fort Washington Golf Course! This custom Image built home has OWNED solar, custom pool, 3 car garage, four bedrooms including an extravagant master suite and 3 bathrooms featuring a large, double door office, beautiful formal dining room and breathtaking high ceilings. The home is perfect for entertaining with a grand living room, hardwood flooring and custom tile fireplace centerpiece, two sets of french doors just off the four point eat-in kitchen with granite countertops and a large island, pantry and stainless steel appliances. There's a serving bar through to the backyard oasis with expanded, stucco covered patio with fans and three separate seating areas. This oversized lot offers two side yards, a grassy area, palm trees and the PebbleTec pool is fully fenced and surrounded by gorgeous mature landscaping and plenty of privacy. The owned solar is such a plus with over 3100 sq ft of living space. This neighborhood is one of the finest in Fresno with Clovis North Schools. Call your realtor today!
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
FOX26

California firefighters gain against Yosemite wildfire

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — California firefighters gained ground Monday in the battle against a wildfire that poses a threat to a grove of giant sequoias and a small community in Yosemite National Park. The Washburn Fire on the western flank of the Sierra Nevada had scorched about...
CALIFORNIA STATE
sierranewsonline.com

Wildflowers and History Along Beasore Road

I steal some of my best adventure ideas from my friends and some of them had recently been venturing up Beasore Road to see the wildflowers with a stop by Jones Store. So that is what I did . . or tried to do. Old newspaper articles help tell the story of the early days up here before Beasore Road existed.
OAKHURST, CA
ABC30 Central Valley

Thousands without power in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Multiple power outages have been reported throughout Fresno Monday morning. The affected areas are portions of East Central, Central, and Northwest Fresno between Shaw and Clinton and from Polk to Blackstone. In all, 5,400 customers are being impacted and have been without power since 5:30 am.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno police K9 Turbo passes away

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its retired K9 officers. On Sunday, the department announced that K9 Turbo had passed away on Friday, June 24. Following Turbo’s passing, officers and their K9 partners lined up outside of a local animal...
FRESNO, CA
thesungazette.com

Visalia to build nearly 500 apartment units

VISALIA – More affordable housing is about to cross the threshold into Visalia. Two large multi-family projects totaling about 500 units are going through the city site plan review process this week. The largest, called Caldwell Apartments, is located at the northwest corner of Lovers Lane and Caldwell Avenue. The development sits on 11.4 acres with 342 units termed 100% affordable at various tiers to attract residents at various income levels. The project is being built by Bay Area-based Maracor Development.
VISALIA, CA
FOX26

FOX26

Fresno, CA
18K+
Followers
24K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KMPH FOX26 is the local FOX affiliate in Fresno, California with breaking news, local and national, sports and weather.

 https://kmph.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy