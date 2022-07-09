ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Tipster cited drug gang tie in possible July 4 Virginia plot

By The Associated Press
cbs19news
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDENISE LAVOIE - AP Legal Affairs Writer. RICHMOND, Va. (AP) -- Court documents say a tipster who warned police in Richmond, Virginia, about a potential mass shooting on...

www.cbs19news.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC News

Retired police employee charged in killings of 2 Virginia women

RICHMOND, Va. — Two women have been found dead and a retired police department employee has been charged with second-degree murder in their killings following a lengthy weekend standoff, authorities in suburban Richmond said. The incident began Saturday afternoon when Henrico County police were called to a home for...
RICHMOND, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richmond, VA
Crime & Safety
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Richmond, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tipster#Los Zetas#Mexico#Police#Violent Crime
ohmymag.co.uk

2-year-old boy becomes a millionaire after his parents die in a mass shooting

While the debate on the carrying of weapons was reignited in the United States following the terrible mass shooting which took place in a school in Texas, another shooting took place a few days later near Chicago. During the celebrations of the American national holiday on July 4, 2022, a shooter named Robert Crimo open fired in Highland Park, killing 7 people in total. Among them, were Irina and Kevin McCarthy.
CHICAGO, IL
TheDailyBeast

Fentanyl-Laced Drugs Kill Nine People in Just One Florida County Over the Weekend

A batch of either marijuana or cocaine laced with fentanyl claimed the lives of nine people between 34 and 60 in a northern Florida county between Friday and Tuesday, police said. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 50 to 100 times more powerful than morphine. Seven of the deaths were confirmed and police say the other two under investigation are likely to have the same cause. The deaths came after four people went into cardiac arrests and six were intubated, authorities said. “This is a first,” a sheriff’s office spokesperson told the Tallahassee Democrat. The local sheriff’s office and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency both pledged to keep investigating who sold the drugs. “I have not heard of any opioid poisoning here in the county as it relates to fentanyl,” Sheriff Morris A. Young said. “But on Friday, it was very apparent that it was here in the county, and we had about 15 calls related to it.”
FLORIDA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Lootpress

Warrants executed for illegal harvest of 80 year old Yellowroot

RITCHIE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Arrest warrants were executed for four individuals involved in the illegal harvest of Yellowroot on private property. According to a statement from the West Virginia Natural Resources Police, NRP Officers Sgt. Hains, Carder, Casto, Cremeans, Carpenter, and Sweet executed multiple arrest warrants on Thursday, June 30, 2022 for four individuals who harvested Yellowroot from property on which they had no legal basis to occupy.
Lootpress

Hotel drug bust leads to two arrests

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Two individuals were arrested early on Monday in a drug bust at a Raleigh County hotel. According to reports from the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 3:00am Monday morning, Cpl. B.J. Adkins responded to suspicious activity in the parking lot of the Microtel at 2130 Harper Road in Beckley.
BECKLEY, WV
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Virginia Authorities Called Off The Search For Missing Woman In 2017 Who Has Never Been Found

On March 9, 2017, Delecia Waddy went to the Kings Dominion Camp Wilderness Campground in the 10000 block of Kings Dominion Boulevard in Doswell, Virginia. 24-year-old Delecia attempted to bargain for a space on the campground but failed to secure a spot. The same day, Delecia created a post on her Facebook page that read: "Its never too late to do the right thing. Don't get discouraged. (Speaking to myself also)."
DOSWELL, VA
CBS DFW

Texas man arrested for possession after asking police for protection from drug dealers

MARSHALL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Harrison County Sheriff's arrested a man who came to the police station in fear for his life from drug dealers he owed money to. Unfortunately for the man, identified as Pedro Serrano, he also told officers he had a big bag of methamphetamine in his car, which was parked outside the station.  Officers arrested the 32-year-old on June 16.  "Law enforcement is a unique career, and every day is different, as this episode clearly shows. I am thankful these narcotics landed in our lap instead of the streets or lives of our community. Fortunately, none of my staff were injured during the struggle of trying to arrest this suspect," said Harrison County Sheriff Brandon 'BJ' Fletcher. Sheriffs said Serrano also resisted arrest. After he was in-custody, Task Force Investigators secured and executed a search warrant for Serrano's vehicle, revealing 825 grams of methamphetamine. Serrano was charged with possession and resisting arrest. 
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
CBS News

Large fire at Oklahoma gas plant forces major evacuations

A large fire Saturday afternoon engulfed a natural gas plant in the small northern Oklahoma town of Medford. Video posted to social media showed heavy flames and smoke billowing hundreds of feet into the air. The fire occurred at a "natural gas liquids fractionation facility" operated by ONEOK, a company...
MEDFORD, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy