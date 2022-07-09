ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: ‘Erratic’ man robbed woman in Seekonk parking lot

By Shaun Towne
WPRI 12 News
 3 days ago

SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) — Police in Seekonk are working to track down a suspect who robbed a woman last month, and investigators believe he may have been involved in a separate incident a few days later.

A surveillance image of the suspect taken outside the Ocean State Job Lot on Highland Avenue (Route 6) was released by police on Friday. They say he approached a woman sitting in her vehicle around 7:15 p.m. on Saturday, June 18, and demanded money.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bJbeT_0gZdRaOu00
Photo: Seekonk Police Department

The man, who was said to be acting erratically and yelling Bible verses, didn’t show a weapon, according to police, but the woman said she thought he might be and felt threatened enough to hand over cash.

The suspect is described as a light-skinned Hispanic male with a thin build and black bushy hair. Police say was wearing a dark-colored T-shirt and red shorts.

ALSO IN SEEKONK: Rockland Trust Bank robbed by unarmed suspect

Then, around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 28, police received multiple reports of a man fitting a similar description who was pointing a gun at cars in a different parking lot further down Highland Avenue. It’s unclear at this time if it was, in fact, the same suspect.

Seekonk, MA
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

