Teen boy injured in shooting at Shreveport apartment complex Friday evening
A Shreveport teen was shot at an apartment complex Friday evening.
Shreveport Police Department is working a shooting that occurred on Mansfield Road at 6:45 p.m.
A 15-year-old male reportedly was injureand has been transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
This developing story will be updated.
Makenzie Boucher is a reporter with the Shreveport Times. Contact her at mboucher@gannett.com.
4th of July: Shootout kills one, injures 3 in Shreveport. What you need to know.
Recent: Man faces new charges in Bossier Parish kidnapping that led to officer-involved shooting
This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Teen boy injured in shooting at Shreveport apartment complex Friday evening
Comments / 0