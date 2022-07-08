ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Teen boy injured in shooting at Shreveport apartment complex Friday evening

By Makenzie Boucher, Shreveport Times
 3 days ago

A Shreveport teen was shot at an apartment complex Friday evening.

Shreveport Police Department is working a shooting that occurred on Mansfield Road at 6:45 p.m.

A 15-year-old male reportedly was injureand has been transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

This developing story will be updated.

Makenzie Boucher is a reporter with the Shreveport Times. Contact her at mboucher@gannett.com.

4th of July: Shootout kills one, injures 3 in Shreveport. What you need to know.

Recent: Man faces new charges in Bossier Parish kidnapping that led to officer-involved shooting

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Teen boy injured in shooting at Shreveport apartment complex Friday evening

