Muskegon, MI

Attorney Shon Cook - Pet Custody - How it Works - Saturdays With Shon

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's always a cool thing when two of our contributors can match up and share some thoughts on their shows! It's pretty cool too when they are neighbors and know each other in the real world too. Shon Cook and Jodi Jarvis-Therrian from Dog Blessed are just that pair. Jodi is...

1077 WRKR

The Lodge In South Haven Stops Reservations Because of Rude Customers

The Lodge has really transformed from what it once was since opening during the pandemic, but many locals say this is the go-to spot in town. Over the course of the past two months, however, there has apparently been some rudeness towards the staff which has resulted in The Lodge in South Haven taking a stand for their employees. They recently voiced their unhappiness in an announcement stating that in the future they'll be ending their reservation services:
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Bugs seen at Grand Rapids-area Popeyes sparks investigation

WALKER, Mich — The Kent County Health Department is investigating after a video circulated online appeared to show bugs at the Popeyes Chicken restaurant on Alpine Avenue. An inspector with the health department visited the store on Monday, July 11 to complete an inspection after the Facebook video showed black worms crawling on the walls and the floor.
KENT COUNTY, MI
Holton Community Days - A Great Small Town Festival July 28th-31st

In Muskegon we're seeing a Summer exploding with more to do and more to see than ever before. We're also seeing events on a much bigger scale than in the past and with all that we've been through inn the last couple of years, it really feels like there's been a reset. A little more activity, a little more togetherness and a little more appreciation for what it is to have to not love out Summer like we are used to it. It's been amazing to see such a turning of the tides. In Muskegon too, we are remarkably lucky to be a county with so much more than the flashy stuff, we have a robust "small town" community all through the county and with Holton being about 15 minutes from Downtown, well, the end of July would be a really good time for a dose of the slowed down pace and the old fashioned feel of Holton Community Days.
MUSKEGON, MI
Trinity Health Special Needs Car Safety Seat Clinic in Muskegon

Car seats. The evolution of them has been incredible. "Back in my day" the car seat was draped over the seat, had some padding around a bar with a spring loaded mechanism in it and a buckle to keep the springy thing from springing, at least until you figured out how to undo the buckle, then you could spring it all day. Fun! Car seats have dramatically changed in safety and design and with the evolution has come a new look into the needs of kids who might not be able to use a traditional car seat due to some physical limitation. Special Needs car seats are available and Trinity Health can not only help in getting you one, they can help in making sure it's precisely the right one and precisely put into your vehicle. This Special Needs Car Seat Clinic is the first of it's kind in West Michigan and be proud....it's right here in Muskegon!
MUSKEGON, MI
100.7 WITL

This Northern Michigan Airbnb Yurt is Excellent for Glamping

This is the time of year that Michiganders hear the call for adventure. We've been coupled up all winter long, and now we need a break. For some, taking a break is going for a hike on your rustic camping stay. For others, taking a break might mean booking a hotel for the weekend and just relaxing. However, if you've ever wanted a nice medium between the two with a Michigan twist, this unique Airbnb stay might be the place for you.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Crash on U.S. 131 sends 6 kids, 2 adults to hospital

MECOSTA COUNTY — A single vehicle car crash on U.S. 131 sent eight people to the hospital Monday evening. According to a news release from the Mecosta County Sheriff's Office, about 6:15 p.m. Monday, July 11, deputies responded to U.S. 131 near Old State Road for a report of a single vehicle personal injury accident with entrapment. Police say a 16-year-old driver, from Grand Rapids, traveling southbound on U.S. 131, allegedly overcorrected after striking the rumble strip, sending the vehicle off the left side of the highway and hitting a tree.
MECOSTA COUNTY, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

First Whole Foods Market in West Michigan opens in August

KENTWOOD, Mich. — The much awaited Whole Foods Market in Kentwood has an official opening date, according to a sign hanging outside the newly constructed store. The retailer's only location in the Grand Rapids area will be opening its doors to customers in the Radcliff Plaza shopping center on August 17.
8 Iconic Michigan Ice Cream Parlors to Visit

What’s better than a cold ice cream cone on a hot summer day in Michigan?. This, of course, is a rhetorical question. There are more than a few iconic ice cream spots that Michigan families flock to each summer. These shops have enjoyed sustained success for their quality and...
MICHIGAN STATE
WKQI Channel 955

A Boa Constrictor Is On The Loose In Michigan, Officials Not Looking For It

A boa constrictor is reportedly on the loose in Kent County, Michigan, according to WOOD TV. The Kent County Sheriff's Office said they have received multiple reports of the snake on the loose. Community members left tips saying they spotted the boa constrictor near Indian Mounds Drive in Walker, near Millenium and Johnson Parks. The sheriff's office also said Kent County park staff have been made aware of the loose snake, which they believe is an escaped pet, but that they're not actively looking for it.
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Drivers, beware: Generator moving through Walker again Tuesday

WALKER, Michigan — A large generator will be moving through Walker, causing traffic delays, for the second time in a little over a month. On Tuesday, July 12, the generator will be moving through the south end of Walker, following the same route as it did in June. It'll enter the city on Butterworth, head over to Wilson, then go north to Lake Michigan Drive.
WALKER, MI

