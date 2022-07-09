Attorney Shon Cook - Pet Custody - How it Works - Saturdays With Shon

In Muskegon we're seeing a Summer exploding with more to do and more to see than ever before. We're also seeing events on a much bigger scale than in the past and with all that we've been through inn the last couple of years, it really feels like there's been a reset. A little more activity, a little more togetherness and a little more appreciation for what it is to have to not love out Summer like we are used to it. It's been amazing to see such a turning of the tides. In Muskegon too, we are remarkably lucky to be a county with so much more than the flashy stuff, we have a robust "small town" community all through the county and with Holton being about 15 minutes from Downtown, well, the end of July would be a really good time for a dose of the slowed down pace and the old fashioned feel of Holton Community Days.

MUSKEGON, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO