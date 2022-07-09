Bradley Beach introduces amended $10M budget

BRADLEY BEACH — The borough council voted 3-2 to introduce a $10,984,447 2022 municipal budget with updated amendments during a special meeting held on Friday at borough hall.

Voting no were Councilman John Weber and Al Gubitosi. Mayor Fox, Council President Timothy Sexsmith and Councilman Randy Bonnell cast the three yes votes.

“I have every confidence that we’re going to make great progress the second half of the year,” said Mayor Larry Fox during the hearing, noting that the borough has tried to drive affordability.

Mayor Fox called the budget achievable, accurate and reasonable before voting to introduce it.

Explaining his vote against the budget, Councilman Al Gubitosi said, “I do think we are at a much better place than we’ve been, but it was painful getting here… It was so bad, this process was so bad that a little while back I reached out to an attorney.”

Councilman Gubitosi said that he asked the attorney if there was a way that he could sue the borough on behalf of the council to “compel the administration to answer his questions about the budget.”

The councilman said that the attorney told him that all he could do as a council member is vote no.

“So for that reason I am voting no,” said Mr. Gubitosi.

