Four Wyoming organizations receive grant funding from AARP

CHEYENNE – Veterans' Rock and the Children's Museum of Cheyenne are among the four groups to be named recipients of 2022 AARP Community Challenge Grants.

Grants also will go to The Casper Legion and Powder River Basin Resource Council.

Community Challenge Grants fund quick-action projects that help communities become more livable in the long-term by improving public spaces, transportation, housing, civic engagement, coronavirus recovery, diversity and inclusion, and more. Now in its sixth year, the grant program is part of AARP’s nationwide Livable Communities initiative, which supports the efforts of cities, towns, neighborhoods and rural areas to become great places to live.

Children’s Museum of Cheyenne received $2,645 to provide a space for relaxation and contemplation on ADA-compliant outside benches, on the Children's Museum of Cheyenne property, close to the Greater Cheyenne Greenway.

The benches will be built by five retired volunteers, and the museum will place the benches at 1618 O’Neal Ave. in Cheyenne. The benches are steel, have a weight capacity of 650 pounds, and will feature wildlife found in Wyoming, such as bears, fish, elk and bison.

The Veterans’ Rock organization out of Cheyenne will receive $4,000 to help provide transportation to older veterans in hopes of helping them to stay independent. Veterans’ Rock will use this money to fund everything from rides in the organization’s vehicles, to city transit, commuter buses and even to offer basic car repairs.

Veterans' Rock, which opened nearly two years ago, is a nonprofit organization created solely to help veterans in need and their families with clothing, personal care items, foods, household goods, small apartment-size furniture, gas and food cards. The organization also offers veterans computers to help with job searches and tele-health, much-needed gear, showers, and a washer and dryer for any veteran in need to do laundry.

In 2022, AARP is awarding 260 grants nationally, totaling $3.4 million.