ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

Four Wyoming organizations receive grant funding from AARP

Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 3 days ago

CHEYENNE – Veterans' Rock and the Children's Museum of Cheyenne are among the four groups to be named recipients of 2022 AARP Community Challenge Grants.

Grants also will go to The Casper Legion and Powder River Basin Resource Council.

Community Challenge Grants fund quick-action projects that help communities become more livable in the long-term by improving public spaces, transportation, housing, civic engagement, coronavirus recovery, diversity and inclusion, and more. Now in its sixth year, the grant program is part of AARP’s nationwide Livable Communities initiative, which supports the efforts of cities, towns, neighborhoods and rural areas to become great places to live.

Children’s Museum of Cheyenne received $2,645 to provide a space for relaxation and contemplation on ADA-compliant outside benches, on the Children's Museum of Cheyenne property, close to the Greater Cheyenne Greenway.

The benches will be built by five retired volunteers, and the museum will place the benches at 1618 O’Neal Ave. in Cheyenne. The benches are steel, have a weight capacity of 650 pounds, and will feature wildlife found in Wyoming, such as bears, fish, elk and bison.

The Veterans’ Rock organization out of Cheyenne will receive $4,000 to help provide transportation to older veterans in hopes of helping them to stay independent. Veterans’ Rock will use this money to fund everything from rides in the organization’s vehicles, to city transit, commuter buses and even to offer basic car repairs.

Veterans' Rock, which opened nearly two years ago, is a nonprofit organization created solely to help veterans in need and their families with clothing, personal care items, foods, household goods, small apartment-size furniture, gas and food cards. The organization also offers veterans computers to help with job searches and tele-health, much-needed gear, showers, and a washer and dryer for any veteran in need to do laundry.

In 2022, AARP is awarding 260 grants nationally, totaling $3.4 million.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kiowacountypress.net

Wyoming safety net health centers eye ARPA to expand care

(Wyoming News Service) Wyoming lawmakers are set to distribute $85 million in federal pandemic relief for capital-improvement projects, and Tracy Brosius - the CEO of HealthWorks, a safety-net health center in Cheyenne - is getting in line. While everyone wants to be finished with COVID, she said COVID is not...
WYOMING STATE
capcity.news

Laramie County health and food inspections (6/29/22–7/10/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department inspects restaurants, bars, convenience stores, delis, grocery stores, bed and breakfasts, and more. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, there are two types of violations: “red critical violations” and “black violations.” Critical...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
wrrnetwork.com

Shoshoni School District One of Three in Wyoming to participate in Teacher Apprenticeship

The Wyoming Department of Education (WDE) and the Wyoming Professional Teaching Standards Board (PTSB) have announced the school districts chosen to participate in the Teacher Apprenticeship Pilot, which include Laramie County School District #1, Teton County School District #1, and Fremont County School District #24. “Congratulations to these three Wyoming...
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wyoming Government
Local
Wyoming Society
Cheyenne, WY
Government
State
Wyoming State
City
Cheyenne, WY
Cheyenne, WY
Society
capcity.news

Cheyenne to spray spruce trees this week

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Urban Forestry Division announced today that it will be spraying spruce trees in the city this week. This is done to prevent Ips beetle infestations at the city parks and properties. The trunks and larger branches of the trees will be sprayed on calm...
CHEYENNE, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Letter To The Editor: Blame It All On My Roots!

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Politics is a weird contact sport. You’re never able to quite see the hits that are coming and sometimes they get you from left field when you’re expecting to use your 9 iron on the hockey rink. This past...
CHEYENNE, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Nonprofit Organization#Charity#The Casper Legion#Livable Communities#Ada
oilcity.news

Wyoming selects three school districts to pilot teacher apprentice program

CASPER, Wyo. — Three school district have been selected to participate in a pilot teacher apprentice program that could eventually rollout statewide. The Wyoming Department of Education and the Wyoming Professional Teaching Standards Board announced Friday the following districts have been selected for the pilot program:. Laramie County School...
WYOMING STATE
wyomingnewsnow.tv

WYDOT gives update on I-25 Walsh Drive bridge project

CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - After just over a year of construction, the I-25 bridge over Walsh Drive is about a year out from its contract completion date. The $29.7 million project has been in the works since June 2021. Officials say drivers may be using the bridge before the end of this year.
CASPER, WY
KGAB AM 650

Another Off-Track Betting Location To Open In Cheyenne

If you've driven up or down Pershing Blvd. in Cheyenne, you've probably noticed that next to the Pershing Plaza center, there is a new sign up in front of the empty office buildings. The sign is announcing the upcoming opening of the Derby Club, which is an off-track betting location. There are already three other Derby Clubs in the state of Wyoming with the first location opening in Gillette, followed by Sheridan and Casper.
CHEYENNE, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
AARP
NewsBreak
Charities
oilcity.news

Map: 2022 Central Wyoming Fair & Rodeo Parade Route

CASPER, Wyo. – The 75th annual Central Wyoming Fair & Rodeo Parade takes place on Tuesday, July 12, through central Casper. The parade starts on West Yellowstone in the OYD, moves through Second Street in Casper’s downtown core, turns on Beech, over to Collins Drive, before finishing up along South Center heading south.
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

CEO of Defunct Cheyenne Company Gets Federal Prison

The former CEO of Wasatch Railroad Contractors, the now-defunct Cheyenne-based railroad equipment restoration company, has been sentenced to 30 months in federal prison for wire fraud and knowingly exposing employees to asbestos, Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas Vassallo announced Monday. Vassallo says the case arose after Wasatch and its founder and...
CHEYENNE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

Laramie Man Listed As Missing On Wyoming DCI Website

A 39-year-old Laramie man is listed as missing on a Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation website devoted to missing persons. According to the Wyoming Missing Persons website, 39-year-old Christopher Dale Mauk was last seen in Laramie on July 2. The post goes on to describe Mauk as follows:. ''He is...
LARAMIE, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Your Wyoming Sunrise: Sunday, July 10, 2022

**For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken by Jennifer Pierson on her back pasture in Moorcroft, Wyoming. To submit yours, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com. NOTE: Please send us the highest-quality version of your photo. The larger the file, the better. NOTE #2:...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Rod Miller: The Trigger Law vs. The Wyoming Constitution

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. When the U.S. Supreme Court punted on abortion in its recent Roe decision, and dished this hot potato to the states, the ball landed squarely in Wyoming’s hands. And that’s exactly where Wyomingites should want it. We make our...
WYOMING STATE
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
3K+
Followers
15K+
Post
527K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy