Taste of Buffalo arrives with added security

 3 days ago
BUFFALO, N.Y. — For the first time in more than two years, the Taste of Buffalo is making a full, in-person comeback. Vendors have spent the day getting ready for the big event this weekend, and all of the excitement around the event means Buffalo Police are taking extra steps to...

News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo Behind the Scenes: New York Chips

GAINESVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Originally a dairy farm located in Wyoming County, the Marquart brothers, Ed and Tom, decided to take over the family business in the 1960s. Rather than continuing to milk cows, though, they started planting some potatoes instead. “Any young farmer who grows potatoes, in their...
2 On Your Side

Budweiser Clydesdales coming to Western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Get your cameras ready! The Budweiser Clydesdales are coming to Western New York later this week. The clydesdales will be making two stops this weekend: Buffalo and East Aurora. The first will be on Friday, July 15 at 5 p.m. on Hertel Avenue in the City...
2 On Your Side

D'Youville University to buy former Karpeles Manuscript Museum

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Rising enrollment in the health services curriculum and a desire to preserve a West Side landmark is prompting D’Youville University to acquire the former Karpeles Manuscript Museum property. D’Youville has put the 111-year-old former Karpeles Museum at 435 Porter Ave. under contract, with a closing...
Vendors overcome supply shortages for 39th Taste of Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. – Whether spicy or sweet, there’s something for everyone at Taste of Buffalo. On Saturday and Sunday, crowds swarmed Delaware Avenue between City Hall and Chippewa Street for the festival’s 39th celebration. “The line’s been long like this all day for the past two days,”...
stepoutbuffalo.com

5 Reasons Why Students in Buffalo Love Living at Collegiate Village Apartments

This article is a paid promotion sponsored by an SOB advertiser and designed to share valuable info with our readers. You’ve made a major commitment to furthering your education, now you need an apartment complex that is committed to you and your studies. Located near many local colleges including state and private schools, Collegiate Village provides a housing option for students year-round.
#Swat#The Taste Of Buffalo#Buffalo Police#Tops Friendly Markets
Power 93.7 WBLK

These Are The Big Winners Of The 2022 Taste Of Buffalo

The first day of America's largest two-day food festival, the 39th Annual Taste of Buffalo presented by Tops, was amazing. It was a beautiful day in downtown Buffalo. Of course, if you weren't able to make it out yesterday, you and the fam can enjoy the best food Buffalo has to offer today, Sunday, July 10 from 11 am to 7 pm. There are 40 restaurants and food trucks, five wineries from across New York State, live music, live cooking demonstrations, kids activities and more. You can check it out until 7 pm today along Delaware Avenue starting at Chippewa Street and continuing into Niagara Square.
News 4 Buffalo

New trash skimmer installed at Buffalo Harbor State Park

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Some new NOAA-funded technology is helping the local waterways get cleaner. NOAA stands for National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Thanks to them, Buffalo Harbor State Park has a new, aquatic trash skimmer. It’s called a Seabin. Congressman Brian Higgins says “This is a demonstration...
Food & Drinks
The Healing Grounds Café and Sanctuary

A community safe haven for the black, brown, and “everybody down.”. It’s funny (and serendipitous) , how some business concepts come to fruition. Take the case of Hy-Deia Jaye Walker and Dan White. Unbeknown to one another, both Hy-Deia and Dan were each considering opening up a holistic café in the former Sweet_ness 7 location at 220 Grant Street. When Hy-Deia called building owner Prish Moran, to tell her about her idea for the café, Prish replied that she had already talked to her business partner, Dan. When Hy-Deia told Prish that she didn’t have a business partner, Prish was surprised, and suggested that the two meet. After an hour-long FaceTime video, Hy-Deia and Dan decided to partner up on the café. And that, my friends, is the future of cooperation in Buffalo.
Power 93.7 WBLK

9 Free And Paid Public Pools In Buffalo To Cool Down

If you're looking to cool down this summer, but don't have your own pool, there are quite a few options in Buffalo, including free and membership pools. Unfortunately, due to a lack of lifeguards, the majority of The City of Buffalo public pools are closed. However, two indoor pools managed by the city are open.
2 On Your Side

Bruce Springsteen is coming to Buffalo in 2023

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Boss is coming to Buffalo this spring. On Tuesday, it was announced that Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band will perform at the KeyBank Center on March 23. Springsteen and The E Street Band's stop in Buffalo is part of their 2023 international tour,...
2 On Your Side

Transit Commons Starbucks votes to unionize

EAST AMHERST, N.Y. — Another Western New York Starbucks has officially unionized. Starbucks Workers United announced Monday that the employees at the Transit Commons location voted 11-1 in the union election, becoming the eighth store in Western New York to do so. The union says workers at the Buffalo...
2 On Your Side

Adorable rhinos at the Buffalo Zoo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Zoo shared some adorable pictures of its rhinos Monday. The zoo posted them saying "feeling tired this morning?" Baby Georgia, who is nearing her first birthday, was cuddling up with her mother, Tashi. This is Tashi's fifth calf. Her pregnancy was based on a...
stepoutbuffalo.com

Get A Free Bubble Tent Setup From Cozy Up Buffalo

Party all day and all night in the bubble tent with your friends and family! Cozy Up Buffalo has created an extraordinary experience for those who are looking for a private, intimate place to host their special event. Whether you want to go on a picnic or have a party, Cozy Up Buffalo will give you that perfect atmosphere. Our bubble fit up to 15 people. We come set it up wherever you want and we bring everything that you need to have the most luxurious experience. from the decor to the furniture, do all of the work so that you can just relax.
