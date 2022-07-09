ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren Air Force Base, WY

U.S. Air Force to host Industry Day for F.E. Warren Air Force Base

Wyoming News
CHEYENNE – The Air Force Civil Engineer Center and 90th Missile Wing will host an Industry Day on Aug. 3 to explore possible mixed-use commercial and residential development opportunities at F.E. Warren Air Force Base.

The Air Force is seeking private and public interest for development of about a 74-acre contiguous parcel on the base near Happy Jack Road and Interstate 25. The Industry Day exchange forum provides the public with an opportunity to collaborate with the Air Force to advance installation development through the service’s Enhanced Use Lease program.

The program is a non-Federal Acquisition Regulation real estate transaction executed in accordance with U.S. codes. It is a lease agreement between the Air Force and public entities or private developers to create mutually-beneficial commercial projects on non-excess and underutilized Air Force property, according to a news release.

The Air Force receives cash or a combination of cash and in-kind consideration, at or above fair market value, in exchange for the leasing of the property. The EUL projects cover a broad range of industries, including hotels, business parks, solar arrays, sports complexes, energy and commercial mixed-use developments.

The Air Force is specifically interested in determining the viability of leasing all or a portion of the available parcels for the purpose of financing, permitting, developing, constructing, installing, owning, maintaining and operating commercial buildings.

The Air Force has released a draft Request for Lease Proposal on SAM.gov, USAF-AFGSC-GHLN-22-2-0304. The draft RFLP closes Aug. 15.

The Industry Day is scheduled to take place at Freedom Elementary School. This exchange will bring developers together to learn more about Air Force needs and share ideas. To register or request more information, email FEWAFB.EUL@SpecProSvcs.com.

Wyoming News

