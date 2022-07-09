ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

After ‘Old Town Road,’ Lil Nas X Says He Doesn’t Want to ‘Milk Any of My Songs Like That Again’

By Darlene Aderoju
Billboard
Billboard
 3 days ago

Lil Nas X is making some adjustments to his music rollout plans.

On Friday, the two-time Grammy winner revealed to his fans on Twitter that he had intended to release new music in April, following the highly successful September release of his self-titled debut album Montero, which peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 .

When asked why he didn’t extend rollouts for some of his most beloved tracks, including “Scoop” and “Dead Right Now,” Lil Nas X tweeted Friday (July 8), “Yeah that was a mistake on my part i admit, i was hoping to have new album ready and new material by april of this year but God said no.”

He further addressed his music dilemma after another Twitter user suggested that he “milk” his newest album. “I don’t wanna milk any of my songs like that again,” Lil Nas X explained . “It takes the fun out of creating new things.”

To date, Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road,” featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, holds the record for longest-leading No. 1 single in Billboard Hot 100 history, having spent 19 consecutive weeks leading the ranks ahead of the June 2019 release of his debut EP, 7.

Most recently, the Lithia Springs, Ga., native premiered his collaborative track “Late to Da Party (F*CK BET )” featuring Youngboy Never Broke Again. Released in June, “Late to Da Party” saw Lil Nas X taking jabs at the BET network after he was not nominated at the 2022 BET Awards .

Lil Nas X performed during the BET Awards both last year and in 2019 and scored a nomination for best new artist in 2020.

Comments / 100

Daysun Da God
3d ago

Why is a person like this mentioning God in his interviews? Clearly if God told him NO, he's proven he'd go in a different direction quick.

Reply(20)
42
Joel E Huff
2d ago

i can respect his challenge. lil dude wants to push his creative mind and not be a "spammer" with his sound. old town road did its thing. now the young man is attempting to show range. as controversial as he is. he aint that bad. i think, he just love when the trolls go full tilt on him. very weird vibe but that sees to be his bag.

Reply(3)
11
John Que
2d ago

he wrote a song about... and thinks he's gonna comeback.... Take yo Zesty ah on bruh...We ain't feeling them Jay Bar songs.

Reply(1)
19
