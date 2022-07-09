ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recall alert: Choking hazard prompts Scholastic to recall nearly 186K ‘Shake Look Touch’ books

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
Book recall Scholastic Inc. on Thursday, July 7, 2022, recalled 185,700 of its “Shake Look Touch” children’s books because the decorative pom poms pose a choking hazard. (Scholastic Inc.)

NEW YORK — Scholastic Inc. on Thursday recalled 185,700 of its “Shake Look Touch” children’s books because the decorative pom poms pose a choking hazard.

New York-based Scholastic issued the recall, in collaboration with the U.S. Product Safety Commission, because the pink and green pom poms attached to the plush books with a string can detach.

To date, the company has fielded two reports of the pom poms detaching, but no injuries associated with the recall have been received.

The books were sold nationwide in bookstores, specialty and big-box stores, as well as online, from January 2020 through April 2022 for about $13 each, according to the recall notice.

Consumers are advised to immediately take the book away from young children and cut the pom poms off the book.

According to Scholastic, consumers who choose to participate in the recall are eligible to receive a $10 gift card by “registering online at www.recallrtr.com/slt, submitting a picture of the book and removed pom poms, and affirming that the removed pom poms will be disposed of in the trash.,” Scholastic stated in the recall notice.

There is no danger posed once the pom poms have been removed, the company stated.

Consumers may reach Scholastic by calling 1-888-724-1872 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. CDT Monday through Friday, or online at www.recallrtr.com/slt.

