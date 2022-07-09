ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH Live: Trump stumps in Nevada for Laxalt, Lombardo

By Caroline Vakil
 3 days ago
Former President Trump is holding an event on Friday evening in Las Vegas to stump for two candidates he endorsed after they clinched their spot as Republican nominees.

Trump, who is delivering remarks from the Treasure Island Hotel & Casino, will appear alongside gubernatorial candidate Joe Lombardo (R) and Senate hopeful Adam Laxalt (R).

Lombardo is facing off against incumbent Gov. Steve Sisolak (D) while Laxalt is challenging incumbent Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D), a race anticipated to be one of the most watched in the Senate midterms.

The former president will then be heading to Anchorage, Alaska, on Saturday to stump for Gov. Mike Dunleavy (R), Senate candidate Kelly Tshibaka (R) and former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin, running for a seat in the House.

