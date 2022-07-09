ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Point, NC

Woman thrown onto road while hanging from vehicle in High Point domestic dispute, police say

By Brayden Stamps
 3 days ago

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman is dealing with “serious injuries” following being thrown from a vehicle that she was holding onto during a dispute with her girlfriend, according to the High Point Police Department.

Officers came to the 1200 block of Tarrant Road at 11:34 p.m. on Thursday after getting a report of an unknown subject down.

Greensboro woman killed as vehicle drove into race’s starting area at Grandfather Mountain Highland Games

Police say that the caller was uncooperative with the dispatcher and would only tell them that “someone had fallen out of a car and needed help.”

Nikiya Banks Gray

At the scene, officers found a 26-year-old woman in the roadway suffering from “serious injuries to the head and upper body.”

Investigators say that Nikiya Banks Gray, 30, was in a dating relationship with and engaged in a domestic dispute with the 26-year-old victim. Gray was sitting in the driver’s seat of her vehicle and the victim was standing in the driver’s door jamb.

During the dispute, Gray allegedly put the vehicle into reverse with the victim still in the door jamb.

Investigators say that the victim then jumped onto the side of the vehicle and held on as Gray drove away. While driving on Tarrant Road, the victim was thrown from the vehicle and seriously injured. Gray then made the aforementioned 911 call stating that “someone had fallen out of a car and needed help.”

Following the investigation, Gray is now being charged with the following:

  • Driving while impaired
  • Assault inflicting serious bodily injury
  • Assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill inflicting serious bodily injury

Gray was charged with the DWI during the initial investigation and was given a $100,000 bond. However, on the assault charges, Gray has been placed on a domestic hold.

The victim underwent surgery for her injuries and is considered to be in critical but non-life-threatening condition.

