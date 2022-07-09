ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon counties want state Supreme Court ruling on timber harvest reinstated

By Ted Sickinger The Oregonian
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA group of 13 rural counties and some 150 taxing districts is asking the Oregon Supreme Court to reinstate a $1.1 billion award against the state for failing to maximize timber harvests on state forests and resulting payments to those local governments. The Oregon Court of Appeals this spring...

