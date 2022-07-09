ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mask mandates not on the table in Boone County public buildings despite rising COVID numbers

By Kennedy Miller
 3 days ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ.)

Despite rising COVID-19 case numbers in Missouri, Columbia and Boone County Public Health and Human Services said Friday that officials haven't had any conversations about bringing a mask mandate back to government buildings.

COVID-19 cases are on the rise again in Boone County, hitting a summer-high average of new cases per day on July 1. The rising cases led the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to put Boone County in its high-transmission category. Recommendations for those counties include that people mask up indoors.

Health department planner Sara Humm said bringing back mandates for government buildings hasn't been discussed. Hospitals, however, still have mask requirements in place.

However, local government buildings here have not enforced another mask mandate, despite the new ba.4 and ba.5 variants infecting more people, said MU Health Care's Dr. Margaret Day.

"Ba.5 is thought to be causing now the majority of infections across the country, so making up 53.6% estimated recently," Day said.

This is why the CDC and local health officials are pushing for residents to mask up in public indoor spaces, get vaccinated and tested if they have symptoms and be mindful of people with a higher risk of catching the infection.

"It definitely looks to be very contagious so you know it's really important to measure to wear a mask and try to really be aware of your personal risks," Day said.

