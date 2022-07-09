Yankees Showing Interest in These Outfielders Ahead of Trade Deadline

The New York Yankees appear to be intent on prioritizing outfield help at the trade deadline.

With the struggles of Joey Gallo, and the inconsistency of Aaron Hicks, MLB insider Jon Heyman of The New York Post reports that the Yankees are one of many teams that are interested in Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Bryan Reynolds.

Reynolds is enticing, given he is a 27-year-old switch-hitter, who has shown flashes of having major pop. Although he isn’t having as good of a season as last year with his numbers only looking better currently thanks to a red-hot June (.333, 8 home runs, 19 RBI) that has since seen his bat cool off again in July (.238), he is on-pace to surpass his career-high homer total, which was set in 2021 (24 homers, 90 RBI, .912 OPS). With better protection in the Yankees’ lineup, plus having the short porch in right field, the sky could be the limit for Reynolds.

But while the league-wide competition for Reynolds makes it difficult enough to envision him in Pinstripes later this summer, his three remaining years of arbitration will only justify the Pirates’ possible strategy of jacking up the asking price. This makes the possibility of Reynolds becoming a Yankee this year appear to be slim.

Beyond Reynolds, Heyman added that the Yankees would settle for Kansas City Royals left fielder Andrew Benintendi. The former Boston Red Sox foe is playing on an expiring contract, which means it shouldn’t take too much in prospect capital to acquire him.

Benintendi, 28, has major speed and is a plus-defender in left. While his power and RBI totals are down, compared to his career norms, Benintendi is still slashing .319/.388/.405 this season. The Yankees’ lineup has plenty of home run hitters, which gives them the flexibility to add a quality contact bat like Benintendi.

At this point Benintendi appears to be the better and most realistic fit over Reynolds.

