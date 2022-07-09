ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Timeline: Elon Musk’s abandoned Twitter takeover

Elon Musk is seeking to pull out of his $44bn deal to buy Twitter, claiming the company breached provisions of the agreement.

Elon Musk has said he intends to terminate his $44bn deal to buy Twitter because the social media company has breached multiple provisions of the merger agreement.

Twitter said it would pursue legal action to enforce the deal.

Below is a timeline of the Twitter takeover saga.

4 April – Elon Musk discloses over 9% stake in Twitter

5 April – Twitter says Musk will join company’s board

10 April – Musk says he will not join Twitter’s board

14 April – Musk offers $54.20 a share, a 38% premium to Twitter’s 1 April closing price

15 April – Twitter adopts poison pill to protect company from takeover in next session

21 April – Musk lines up $46.5bn in financing for the deal

25 April – Twitter board accepts Musk’s offer

29 April – Musk sells Tesla shares worth over $8bn in bid to finance takeover

2 May – Musk seeks to get more external investors in next session

5 May – Musk discloses $7.14bn funding

11 May – Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey says he will not return as CEO after Musk takeover

13 May – Musk says Twitter deal on hold pending review of spam and fake accounts. Later tweets that he remains committed to the deal

25 May – Twitter investors vote against re-electing Musk ally to board in the next session

26 May – Musk sued by Twitter investors for stock “manipulation” during takeover

6 June – Musk threatens to walk away from the buyout deal if Twitter fails to provide data on spam and fake accounts

8 July – Musk says he is terminating the deal because Twitter breached multiple provisions of the merger agreement

Twitter said on Friday that it planned to sue Musk to complete the merger.

TheStreet

Elon Musk Is No Longer a $200 Billion Man

Recession fears affect almost everyone. Even the richest man in the world, who has just left the most select club on the planet. Elon Musk, the CEO of electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report, remains the richest man in the world, but his fortune has fallen sharply. Since June 13, Musk, who was the only person in the world to possess an estimated fortune above $200 billion, has returned below this bar.
ECONOMY
Inc.com

Mark Zuckerberg Just Made a Huge Mistake. It Could Destroy Meta and Facebook

"Realistically, there are probably a bunch of people at the company who shouldn't be here." That's a powerful sound bite from Mark Zuckerberg directed at Meta and Facebook employees. It was part of broader comments the CEO made at a recent weekly employee Q&A session (which which my Inc. colleague Jason Aten first reported on a couple of days ago). Zuckerberg also announced severe cost-cutting measures and increased pressure on employees to execute as the company braces for tough times ahead.
INTERNET
