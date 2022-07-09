ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Kentuckians urged to be on the lookout for wild turkeys

By Brian Miller
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources is encouraging folks to send in pictures of turkeys spotted in the wild. According to the department, anyone who observes wild turkeys...

Diane Wilson
3d ago

Do see as many as i did last year because all the farm land getting sold off to tracks for houses and all the woods and trees getting cut down

William Helton
3d ago

Protecting too many predators, Spent 4 years in SC, coyotes for example there had got out of control and they were dealing with 60% plus fawn predation loss due to this, they ended up putting a 75 dollar bounty on each coyote, the first 2 years you hardly saw any road kill the 2nd 2yrs we started seeing it somewhat regularly, balance was starting to come back between predator and prey there. Wild pigs/boar was a different story .

George Groves
3d ago

Not seeing as many here in Boyd county as we did a few years ago either. Most likely due to the decline in human predator hunting as the state makes hunting trapping so expensive. The predators are getting out of hand coyotes foxes raccoons eating the birds and eggs will deplete flocks pretty fast when unchecked.

