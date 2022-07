Cars were damaged but there were no reported victims after gunfire sent crowds at a Sunday night show at Washington Hall fleeing into the streets around 14th Ave. According to East Precinct and Seattle Fire radio updates, gunfire was reported just before midnight near the concert and community venue at 14th and Fir. Minutes later, more gunfire and a multi-car collision was reported at 12th and Yesler.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO