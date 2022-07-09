ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How gasoline thieves are costing Sacramento drivers thousands

 3 days ago
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A hole no wider than a pinky cost more than $1,700 to repair a gas tank after someone brazenly drilled into the gas tank, according to the victim who lives in Sacramento’s Tahoe Park neighborhood. Molly Tash was headed for ice cream with her...

