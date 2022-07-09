ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenner to honor Pan Am Flight 759 victims on 40th anniversary of crash

On July 9, 1982, Pan Am Airlines Flight 759 crashed shortly after takeoff into a Kenner neighborhood.

KENNER, LA (WGNO) — The City of Kenner will honor the victims of Pan Am Flight 759 during a memorial service on Saturday, the 40th anniversary of the crash that killed 145 people.

The city is sponsoring the event which is being hosted by Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Rivertown.

The service begins at 10am on Saturday, July 9. According to the city, family members of the victims will be there including Missy Trahan-Ferrara, known as the ‘Miracle Baby’ because she was pulled from one of the houses that was demolished by the plane when she was 16-months-old.

“The 40th anniversary of this tragic event is a stark reminder of not only the lives lost, but the distant memory that the victims’ families and friends have of their loved ones,” said Kenner Mayor Michael Glaser in a written statement. “I’m pleased that the city of Kenner is taking part in recognizing the 40th anniversary.”

