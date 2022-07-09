ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallulah, LA

Madison Parish Sheriff’s Office investigating Fourth of July shooting in Tallulah

By My Sherie Johnson
 3 days ago

Disclaimer: All persons are innocent until proven guilty.

TALLULAH, La. ( KTVE/KARD ) — The Madison Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened on Monday, July 4, 2022. According to Madison Parish Sheriff’s Office Investigator Brandon Wiltcher, deputies received a 911 call around 2:15 a.m. of a reported shooting in Tallulah on the Fourth of July.

The shooting happened on North Cedar Street at a Skating Rink. Deputies took a report that the several people got shot. When deputies arrived, they started investigating and discovered a verbal altercation happened in the parking lot after a party had ended. The verbal altercation escalated into people who drew and fired guns that struck multiple people.

Caught Up!: Monroe woman arrested for allegedly holding boyfriend at gunpoint after catching him with another woman, police say

According to Wiltcher, most of the gunshot wounds were grazed and not severe. The victims’ ages ranged between 19-years-old to 26-years-old.

UPDATE: Authorities charge West Monroe man in Ouachita Parish car crash that claims lives of man and 2 juveniles

The case is still under investigation, and arrests are pending.

