I’m a Dollar Tree super fan – the top nine products you need to buy this July with special items for your vacation

By Karina Mitchell
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
A SUPERFAN has shared what he believes are nine must-buys at Dollar Tree this month, including things you'll want to take with you on holiday.

The Deal Guy has more than 2million subscribers on his YouTube channel and shared his must-have list of things to snag this July.

A Dollar Tree superfan has shared the top products for the summer Credit: Getty Images - Getty
Kids entertainment products are among the top buys Credit: YouTube/The Deal Guy
Tech products also made the list Credit: YouTube/The Deal Guy

Matt Granite, aka 'The Deal Guy,' said the list he compiled may be his "best yet."

Here are nine of his top Dollar Tree picks.

1. Travel-size products

Granite said amid a summer travel boom, this is "one section you don't want to overlook."

"Compared to a retailer like CVS prices range from $1.50 to almost $2 per item - compared to Dollar Tree, where they're all cheaper," he said.

He said at Dollar Tree, the freshly stocked items, including toothpaste, mouthwash and shampoo, all go for $1.25.

2. Fridge storage bins

He pointed out that these are brand new and large enough widthwise to accommodate soda cans and line them up neatly in the fridge.

Granite says he uses them himself in his own refrigerator.

He said the bonus is "the outward handle can also accommodate a label, meaning these could work in a pantry, or a medicine cabinet."

3. Ice cube trays and plastic kitchenware

Granite notes that Dollar Tree's ice cube trays in both round and square push able bottoms are essential for July's summer months.

In the same vein, Granite also suggests plastic ice cubes for convenience.

He went on to explain that there are also different kinds of plastic bowls and plates designed after animals that kids will love for any kind of cookouts and barbecues.

4. Confetti and tiki torch fuel

For any kind of backyard party or summer gettogether, Granite notes that Dollar Tree has great décor and confetti options for only $1.25, including floral tumblers to hold drinks and add personality to the occasion.

Anyone who has tiki torches in their backyard will also be satisfied to find torch fuel that not only easily lights, but keeps away unwanted insects as well.

5. Cleaning products

In the fifth spot for the nine products you need this summer, Granite moved toward cleaning supplies.

Oxygen Orange grease remover is a great option, according to The Deal Guy, for cleaning stoves, grills, and other surfaces.

LA's Totally Awesome Wool Wash was another must have, and although it seems odd for the season, Granite says it's perfect for cleaning delicates.

Lastly, there's ArmorAll Car Disinfectant for any spills or messes while traveling around this summer.

6. Car products

There are a handful of other items for your car that can be purchased at Dollar Tree this summer.

Granite points to a seven-quart car drain pan that can be placed under your vehicle if it tends to leak oil.

There is also a car odor eliminator available in two different scents: New Car Fresh and Black Glacier.

But Granite points out that the scents weren't super accurate.

7. Kitchen/grill products

Dollar Tree has a product that Granite says everyone should have - especially during barbecue season.

The electronic timer can be kept outside by your grill to help keep track of how long your meal has been cooking.

A veggie brush is also available for purchase to help you clean your produce this summer.

Dollar Tree also sells decorative lids for mason jars.

These can be used to create "beautiful flower arrangements," as Granite points out, which can enhance any table setting.

8. Kids entertainment products

Dollar Tree has a wide variety of products and toys to keep kids entertained.

Granite pointed out a sensory pop toy that comes in bright colors, which was a favorite of his daughter's.

The store also sells packs of 100 water balloons.

There are also water toys and other outdoor games available for purchase, all at Dollar Tree's low cost.

And when it's time to shop for back-to-school essentials, the store also has prices that rival competitors.

9. Tech items

Surprisingly, Dollar Tree has a variety of tech items available for purchase.

The store has stereo headphones that are comparable to other similar stores but at a better price point.

These are a great addition when shopping for your upcoming vacation.

The US Sun

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

