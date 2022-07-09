ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why the man accused of violently attacking an Asian family in Portland got out of jail the same day he was arrested

 3 days ago
PORTLAND, Ore. — When is an individual released after being charged with a crime, and when are they detained until their next hearing?. In Oregon, this system as a whole changed on July 1 due to the passing of Senate Bill 48, which moved the state away from a bail-based system...

Stamp Collector
3d ago

Why? It’s quite simple folks…..it’s the same reason social justice extremists are handled with kids gloves and released to reoffend after a slap on the wrist. It’s the same reason police have left the force following the mayoral and city counsel supported defunding of the police force. It’s the same reason homeless mentally I’ll drug addicted miscreants from across the country have descended upon the city. It’s why homicides and property damage are at record highs. It’s the same reason why people with rental properties no longer want to rent their properties, it’s tourism is way down and why you no longer see children playing in the city parks. It’s why foot traffic down town is way, way down. It’s the same reason why businesses have moved or are now shuttered. It’s why people are moving to the suburbs because families no longer feel safe in their neighborhoods.The common theme and root cause is the progressive leaders and their lack of good sense.

Patti Donnellan Myers
2d ago

I'm wondering if there is a connection between the people that were attacked, father & young daughter, and the late Japanese Prime Shinzo Abe. If so, I'm sure that after their traumatic experience in Portland, most of their faith in mankind is gone. Mr. Abe & daughter, my apologies for what happened to you. My prayers & love to all your family ❤️.

Jerry Louis
3d ago

our local democratic Representatives and the city district attorney refusing to lock up anybody other than murderers for more than a couple hours

