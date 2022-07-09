ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Mesa, CA

La Mesa offering money, training to new businesses

By Alani Letang
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Pq0d6_0gZdIAOf00

LA MESA, Calif. — Hopeful entrepreneurs in La Mesa could get thousands of dollars to open up a business there.

The city wants to make use of vacant buildings, so they launched the La Mesa Entrepreneurship Accelerator Program (LEAP) to give them up to $20,000, and also educate them on how to be successful. The city said they want to be a bridge to help people.

“The city doesn’t open businesses but we can help create a pathway,” said La Mesa Mayor Mark Arapostathis.

The mayor said La Mesa is aiming to create access for potential business owners. The city is using funds they received from the American Rescue Plan to fund LEAP, a business start-up training program.

The program will be for new independent businesses. The city is looking for retailers and restaurants, not office spaces or big chain companies.

Man dies in 3-car crash

“What we are hoping for people that are trying to take a risk and open a business,” Arapostathis said.

Interested people will be required to take classes before they can get funding. The city is partnering with the East County Economic Development Council, which will teach courses on business fundamentals. These courses will include material such as advertisement, staffing, finances, etc.

Once the courses are completed, and a person is certified through the Small Business Development Council, that person will be eligible to receive up to $20,000 from LEAP.

“Anything the city can do to promote businesses is a great thing,” said Scott Chiv, the owner of the new Boss Bird Kitchen in downtown La Mesa.

Boss Bird Kitchen is a fourth month-old restaurant in downtown La Mesa. Chiv said that having funding for a business is crucial, and that underfunding is a problem many new owners run into.

California Middle Class Tax Refund: Here’s who qualifies for inflation relief payments

“That runway needs to be big, just so you can allow yourself to make mistakes, because we all make mistakes,”Chiv said.

Even when the money is there, Chiv said opening a business takes passion, patience and commitment, among many other things.

“Stay positive, it’s not always going to be a good day … it’s not always going to be a good week, but I truly believe if you keep at it, you’ll make it. And try to do it your way,” Chiv said.

However most of all, a support system helps new businesses. Chiv said his wife, kids, employees and customers are to thank for his success.

“It’s not the easiest way to make money opening your own business, but its very rewarding. And I would encourage anybody to try to just understand that is will not always be fun, but the payoff is huge,” Chiv said.

Click here for the application process.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San Diego weekly Reader

Marijuana growing in Vista great idea – or is it?

Cannabis is booming in Vista. Its 11 retail dispensaries have a corner on North County’s legal weed market, serving consumers from Oceanside, Carlsbad, San Marcos, Escondido, and Fallbrook. Since August of 2021, they haven't needed a doctor's note. Vista officials report its hometown dispensaries cause little crime, and bring in a half-million dollars each month in taxes.
VISTA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
La Mesa, CA
Government
City
La Mesa, CA
State
California State
City
Los Angeles, CA
La Mesa, CA
Business
Local
California Government
FOX 5 San Diego

10 farmers’ markets to check out in San Diego

SAN DIEGO – When in doubt, farmers’ market it out!. In San Diego County, it’s not hard to find a farmers’ market, no matter what day of the week you are looking to find some fresh produce. With more than two dozen markets throughout the area each week, it’s not hard to locate an event near you that is worth checking out.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Business Journal

Former Copley Estate Back on the Market at $49M

Fox Hill, the former Copley Estate in La Jolla that is among the area’s highest priced residential properties, is back on the market. The 30-acre hilltop property in the Country Club neighborhood of La Jolla can be purchased in its entirety for $49 million – or as three separate, less pricey piecemeal parcels.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
kusi.com

Mayor Todd Gloria’s homeless policies are failing San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Monday, a homeless woman was found dead beneath the I-5 overpass in Little Italy, authorities reported. The homeless death in Little Italy is just the latest example of San Diego’s worsening crisis, but San Diego’s elected leaders insist on saying they are fixing the situation.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downtown La#New Boss
What Now San Diego

National City to Gain a Shake Shack Location

More Shack Burgers and Crinkle-cut Fries are headed to San Diego as Shake Shack continues to expand in the region. According to a recent permit filing, South County is due for their first Shake Shack planned for National City’s Plaza Bonita. QSR Magazine reports Shake Shack has big goals...
NATIONAL CITY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
point2homes.com

2932 Sego Pl, San Diego, San Diego County, CA, 92123

TRULY stunning mid-century modern home on quiet street in coveted Serra Mesa! This 3 bed/2 bath home is a treat for the eyes! This beauty sits on an extra large lot (perfect for pool, ADU) and features several skylights throughout creating a cheery & bright modernized space. High designer touches and a well thought-out new kitchen floorplan creates a highly functional and beautiful home that is perfect for families. Upgrades include new stainless steel appliances, new quartz countertops, white starburst tile & floating shelves in the large open kitchen w built in counter 'island'. Spacious bathrooms include designer tile walls with shelving reliefs, custom cabinets and shower glass and tile stalls. New natural-toned luxury vinyl plank floors, custom painted walls and sleek light fixtures complete this modernized retreat. Turf backyard with concrete pads that leads to a concrete built-in gas fireplace perfect for relaxing or entertaining by. 2 car garage and low maintenance front yard. WELCOME HOME!
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
The Blonde Abroad

The Best Hotels to Stay at in San Diego

Even though San Diego is home for me, I love planning staycations in “American’s finest city.” I relish the opportunity to show people around my stomping grounds. That’s why I created my ultimate San Diego Travel Guide to help you get your bearings and plan your perfect San Diego itinerary.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy