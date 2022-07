MACON, Ga. — Boxes, mattresses, and even a spare microwave -- Debbie O'Neal says when she walks out the door each morning at Adrian on Riverside, this is what she sees. "I hadn't been here long at all. Maybe two months, and the trash started building up like this," O'Neal said. "They'll get it removed every, I don't know, couple months. Then, it's right back here."

MACON, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO