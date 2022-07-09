Special Weather Statement issued for Central Black Hills, Northern Black Hills by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-10 19:51:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-10 20:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Campbell; Crook The National Weather Service in Rapid City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Campbell County in northeastern Wyoming Northwestern Crook County in northeastern Wyoming * Until 845 PM MDT. * At 751 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles north of Spotted Horse, or 46 miles northwest of Gillette, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Lightning Flat, Oshoto, Weston, Recluse and Rockypoint. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO