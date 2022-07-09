Waynesville Police Department hopes to land officers with new recruiting video

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A section of Interstate 26 will be closed off overnight in Buncombe County due to construction. The North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) says a contractor will shift traffic Tuesday night, July 12, from its current pattern to new lanes between the French Broad River and Brevard Road as part of the I-26 widening project. Crews will close I-26 Tuesday night from Airport Road (Exit 40) to I-40. Traffic will be detoured north on Hendersonville Road to I-40. I-26 West traffic may then take Brevard Road (Exit 47) north to join I-26/I-240 East.

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC ・ 2 HOURS AGO