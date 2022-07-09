Waynesville Police Department hopes to land officers with new recruiting video

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Over 20 years after an 18-year-old went missing in Asheville, the case into his disappearance continues. Robert Jason Owens, who was indicted in July 2017 with first-degree murder in the death of Zebb Quinn, was initially scheduled to appear in court on Monday in Buncombe County, but District Attorney Todd Williams said due to the victim's family not being able to be in court, the case has been continued. July 25, 2022 is a possible, but unconfirmed date for the next hearing, DA Williams confirmed on Monday.
