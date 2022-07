BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After receiving much needed rain, it’s nice to have a calm weather pattern. Today will be hot and a bit humid, but overall a nice day. Tonight stays warm and muggy ahead of a cold front tomorrow that could bring us a few more showers. Otherwise tomorrow will be hot, with highs in the low to mid 90s. Tuesday night into Wednesday morning will be comfortable as lower humidity takes over. The nice and quiet weather lingers through the end of the week with pleasant mornings and seasonably hot afternoons.

BOWLING GREEN, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO