Robert Crimo Jr., the father of the accused Highland Park shooting suspect, said he had “zero” involvement with the crime that left seven people dead and dozens others wounded. I would disagree. He signed an adult consent for his namesake son’s Firearm Owners Identification Card application, because he was a minor. He did so after his son tried to commit suicide and then threatened to “kill everyone.”

HIGHLAND PARK, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO