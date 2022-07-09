ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State, MS

Mississippi State Baseball Transfer Tracker: Five Former Diamond Dawgs Have Committed to New Teams

By Elizabeth Keen
 3 days ago

Mississippi State saw 12 Diamond Dawgs enter the transfer portal after the 2022 season, and five of them have joined new programs over the last few weeks.

The majority of the players who left had limited playing time in 2022 and were likely looking to take the field more. Others were probably going to have a hard time breaking through and playing in the coming years with the amount of talent that head coach Chris Lemonis expects to bring in.

Brayland Skinner was one of the most noteworthy Bulldogs to enter the transfer portal. The speedster had one of the biggest stolen bases in program history to help his team reach the College World Series final last year, but he didn't see as much action this season. He will be joining the University of Memphis for his final year of eligibility -- a school that is very close to his hometown of Lake Cormorant.

Mikey Tepper committed to Liberty University on July 2nd. The right-handed pitcher threw 24.2 innings for the Diamond Dawgs last season and recorded a 9.49 earned run average with 29 strikeouts and 25 batters walked. Fellow pitcher Andrew Walling will be joining Utah Valley University as a graduate.

The state of Louisiana will be getting two former Mississippi State athletes, although they will be at different schools. Second baseman Davis Meche committed to the University of Louisiana-Monroe Friday morning after two years with the Bulldogs. Tayler Montiel is heading the Tulane University to join the Green Wave baseball program.

Six MSU transfers have not yet committed to a new program. Jess Davis, Cam Tullar, Matt Corder, Jack Walker, Revy Higgins III, Bradley Wilson and Gray Bane have not announced a transfer destination, but there is certainly speculation as to where each of them will go.

The deadline to enter the transfer portal has ended, although there are some exceptions to the standard rules that allow players to enter late. As teams begin to assemble their rosters, these remaining Mississippi State transfers will find fitting programs and continue their college baseball careers.

CowbellCorner

Mississippi State Football's LaQuinston Sharp Ranked Eighth Among SEC Linemen Ahead of 2022 Season

Mississippi State football offensive lineman LaQuinston Sharp is receiving high praise ahead of the 2022 season. With left tackle Charles Cross moving on to the NFL, the Bulldogs need athletes such as Sharp to step up and protect signal-caller Will Rogers. The offensive line will be a key factor in the success of head coach Mike Leach's Air Raid offense this season.
MISSISSIPPI STATE, MS
CowbellCorner

SEC Media Days Attendees Officially Announced

SEC Media Days are just around the corner, taking place from July 18 - July 21 at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, Georgia. Player attendees for the event were officially announced on Tuesday morning, with defensive tackle Jaden Crumedy, linebacker Nathaniel Watson and wide receiver Austin Williams set to represent Mississippi State football alongside head coach Mike Leach.
STARKVILLE, MS
CowbellCorner

Flippo: Game-By-Game Predictions For Mississippi State Football in 2022

Mississippi State has some elite talent returning to the gridiron in 2022 and will look to light up the scoreboard all season. Mike Leach's Air Raid offense is primed for a breakout year in 2022 with an elite quarterback in Will Rogers at the helm. The signal-caller is entering his third season with the team and has shown flashes of improvement in the offseason. Rogers could have an impressive season in 2022, especially with talented targets such as Jaden Walley, Rara Thomas, Austin Williams and Jamire Calvin surrounding him.
saturdaydownsouth.com

Mississippi State sets stripeout game for 2022 football season

Mississippi State is bringing the stripeout back in the 2022 season. MSU is calling on fans to stripeout Davis Wade Stadium for the battle of the Bulldogs when defending national champion Georgia visits Starkville on Nov. 12. Mississippi State last held a stripeout for the 2018 Louisiana Tech game. The...
STARKVILLE, MS
247Sports

Top five performers from Jeffery Simmons Football Camp

The following review of the Jeffery Simmons Football Camp held over the weekend is presented by 247Sports contributor Rion Young, who runs the Mississippi High School Sports Page and also writes for Prep Red Zone. Rion offers some of the most comprehensive recruiting coverage inside the state of Mississippi. He was kind enough to provide this review for Inside the Rebels.
STARKVILLE, MS
247Sports

Bulldogs paid dearly for 2021 turnovers

Mississippi State turned the ball over 18 times during the 2021 college football season. Eleven of those miscues directly led to points by opponents. Other promising drives ended with turnovers, which prevented State from putting points on the board. In nine of thirteen games, the Bulldogs either lost a fumble or threw a pick. All four of the games where State played clean were against ranked teams. The Bulldogs posted wins over Auburn, NC State and Kentucky, but fell to Ole Miss in the annual Battle for the Golden Egg. Even in that rivalry game loss, State had some drives end without a punt or a score.
STARKVILLE, MS
franchising.com

Walk-On’s Celebrates Grand Opening of First Starkville Restaurant

Restaurant to host official ribbon-cutting ceremony and giveaways on July 18. July 12, 2022 // Franchising.com // STARKVILLE, Miss. - The Starkville community is about to have their new go-to destination for cheering on their beloved Bulldogs when Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux® makes its debut on Monday, July 18.
STARKVILLE, MS
Jack Walker
The Center Square

Canadian lumber company expanding in Mississippi

(The Center Square) – A Canadian company is making an investment into the future of Mississippi’s timber industry, Gov. Tate Reeves said. The governor announced Southeastern Timber Products LLC and STP-Tolko Partnership are investing $150 million into the Ackerman plant as part of an expansion project that will more than double the company’s output. The project will be completed in early 2024.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wtva.com

Trio arrested for parking lot robbery in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Three individuals face charges for an armed robbery that happened Sunday, July 10 in the Kroger parking lot in Starkville. According to a Starkville Police Department news release, investigators charged Marquavious Turnipseed, 23, and Aliza Cox, 24, both of Starkville, with armed robbery. Courtney Neal, 31,...
STARKVILLE, MS
wcbi.com

Columbus Police Chief Fred Shelton job may be in jeopardy

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus Police Chief Fred Shelton could be on his way out of the door. Multiple sources are confirming to WCBI that Mayor Keith Gaskin asked for Shelton’s resignation. Shelton reportedly declined Gaskin’s request at their meeting Friday. Now, a special called meeting will...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

20-year-old dead following Saturday morning shooting in Columbus

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)-Lowndes County Deputies are investigating a deadly shooting that happened on the 300 block of Swendenburg Circle. Sheriff Eddie Hawkins tells WCBI gunfire rang out early Saturday morning and when deputies got to the scene they found a 20-year-old male with gunshot wounds. Coroner Greg Merchant identified...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
thelocalpalate.com

Food to Fuel Your Shopping in Tupelo, Mississippi

One of the best things to do in Tupelo, Mississippi, is to enjoy it as your next summer shopping destination. With three distinct shopping districts, over 160 restaurants, and more than 2,000 hotel rooms, get ready to shop ‘til you drop in the city where anything is possible. Downtown...
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

Large job layoff in Amory has left the community hurting

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – In just three weeks, one of the largest furniture employers in the state will cut hundreds of jobs. United Industries is preparing for the transition. “For my family, it’s going to be devastating. I try to help my children here and there. It’s going to put a pinch on things,” said Patrick Burns, United Furniture employee.
AMORY, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Police chief chooses retirement over termination

Chief Fred Shelton announced his retirement Monday, after about four years at the top at the Columbus Police Department and more than three decades on the force. He claims that he retired to avoid being terminated. Columbus City Council, at a heavily attended special-call meeting Monday morning at City Hall,...
CowbellCorner is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Mississippi State athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/mississippistate

