Coca-Cola mural finished in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — A piece of history is returning to downtown Panama City. On Friday workers finished the Coca-Cola mural on the side of Tom’s Hot Dogs.

The mural is the third of its kind in Panama City. The first mural was constructed in the 1950s. The second was covered up by stucco walling in the 1980s.

“I think it’s amazing, I really do,” Tom’s Hot Dogs Owner Pam Armstrong said. “I think that what we have here, and the job that they did, it’s just, there’s no words to explain.”

Armstrong said Coca-Cola asked her if they could restore the old mural. After eight months of rebuilding and painting a new mural, the restoration is complete.

“It’s good for the downtown look,” Panama City Resident Amanda Palmer said. “Clean, you know just giving a brightness.”

Palmer said the mural is an important step in rebuilding after Hurricane Michael.

“Downtown is growing,” Palmer said. “I think it will boom more and more. And especially with the marina coming in, the hotel. And there’s more businesses opening up downtown.”

Palmer expects the mural to return as a staple of downtown.

A grand unveiling will be held for the mural on July 20th.

