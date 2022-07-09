ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnston County, OK

OSBI searching for clues in 20 year old cold case

 3 days ago
(File: Getty)

JOHNSTON COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation are asking for the public’s help as they work to identify remains found 20 years ago.

On July 8, 2002, workers near a construction site near Hwy 1, north of Ravia, found skeletal remains.

The victim was found with a GM car key on a red and blue lanyard. Authorities say he was wearing a Tommy Hilfiger short sleeved shirt and Levi’s 505 jeans.

The victim was a Hispanic or Latino man between the ages of 35 and 50-years-old.

If you have any information on the case, call the OSBI at (800) 522-8017.

