Chesapeake, VA

Man sentenced to 7 years in fatal 2018 shooting

By Julius Ayo
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 3 days ago
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A Chesapeake man has been sentenced to 8 years in the fatal shooting of another man back in 2018.

During a court hearing Friday, Jermel M. Roscoe was sentenced to 10 years with 2 years suspended for manslaughter. He also received a 5-year supervised probation sentence which will begin upon his release.

Officials say Roscoe previously pleaded guilty in the fatal shooting of 33-year-old Portsmouth resident Rodney J. Anderson in the early morning hours of Aug. 4, 2018.

Anderson was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Vickie Andrus
3d ago

Are you kidding me!! That is in no way enough time for what he did. Drug dealers get more time than that…

