Man sentenced to 7 years in fatal 2018 shooting

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A Chesapeake man has been sentenced to 8 years in the fatal shooting of another man back in 2018.

During a court hearing Friday, Jermel M. Roscoe was sentenced to 10 years with 2 years suspended for manslaughter. He also received a 5-year supervised probation sentence which will begin upon his release.

Officials say Roscoe previously pleaded guilty in the fatal shooting of 33-year-old Portsmouth resident Rodney J. Anderson in the early morning hours of Aug. 4, 2018.

Anderson was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.