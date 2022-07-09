ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

OHA launches campaign to address excessive drinking in Oregon

KDRV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOregon Health Authority launches campaign to address excessive...

www.kdrv.com

Comments / 0

Portland Tribune

Survey shows that Oregonians nearly unified in beliefs about wildfires

More than nine in 10 state residents surveyed view wildfire as a 'very serious' or 'somewhat serious' threat Throughout our history, Oregon's forests have been charred by fire and just as often replenished in the reassuring experience of resilience and renewal. The extreme fires of the 1930s and 1940s, known as the Tillamook Burn, are remembered as much for nature's rapid rebirthing and the replanting efforts of school children as for the damage done to the northern coast range. But the more frequent, intense and far-ranging fires of recent years, which destroyed homes and claimed lives in all corners...
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

One of North America’s most destructive bugs arrives in Oregon

A Portland biologist recently found an iridescent bug with the potential to wipe out Oregon’s ash trees, marking the first sighting on the West Coast. The Oregon Department of Agriculture confirmed Monday that emerald ash borers, an invasive beetle whose larvae kill ash trees by burrowing into their bark, were discovered near a parking lot […] The post One of North America’s most destructive bugs arrives in Oregon appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
PORTLAND, OR
KDRV

IP-3 could have broad effects for Oregon animal care and abuse

SALEM, Ore. -- An Oregon initiative petition up for public consideration is getting resistance today from the Oregon Farm Bureau. The Oregon Farm Bureau (OFB) says it opposes Oregon initiative petition 2024-003 (IP-3) as a ballot measure. The Oregon Secretary of State's Office (OSOS) shows IP-3 is an eight-page measure...
OREGON STATE
KOIN 6 News

Yosemite wildfire smoke may tag up with wind to impact Oregon

We took to the weather data which will show the high-level smoke forecast for the coming 24 hours. Right now, this wildfire seems to be far enough and the wind pattern should only impact the higher levels of the atmosphere. That doesn't mean it won't create a haze for us here in the Willamette Valley. If you maneuver the slideshow below, you will notice the increase in smoke by tonight, for southern Oregon.
PORTLAND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Program to aid Oregon veterans is back and needing volunteers

The Oregon Department of Veterans Affairs needs volunteers to help vets across the state. The volunteer program is back after shutting down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Volunteers help veterans access benefits and resources such as financial support, health care and other long-term care needs. “We are proud of ODVA’s...
OREGON STATE
KDRV

Oregon gets first West Coast evidence of deadly killer that hides in ashes

SALEM, Ore. -- An unwelcome, uninvited guest is arriving in Western Oregon this summer, and the destructive emerald ash borer is raising concerns about its effects to West Coast forests, wetlands and streams. It kills trees as they stand, leaving them tinder for fires while strengthening the beetle to advance to the next ash tree.
OREGON STATE
opb.org

Hunger remains a constant concern for kids and adults across Oregon

Before the pandemic, in 2019, the number of people seeking assistance through the Oregon Food Bank system was 863,000. In 2020, that number was 1.7 million. The next year, 1.2 million. But now, Oregon Food Bank CEO Susannah Morgan says that the number is “going back up.”. “We are...
OREGON STATE
KDRV

Oregon hospitals post worst financial pandemic quarter in 2022

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. -- Oregon's professional hospitals group says this summer its member hospitals had their worst financial quarter of the pandemic pandemic this year. Oregon Association of Hospitals and Health Systems (OAHHS) says its Q1 2022 Financial Report shows that "Pummeled by Omicron and rising labor and other costs, negative margins come despite full patient loads."
OREGON STATE
ijpr.org

Rural Oregon counties are lining up against psilocybin launch

The next drug debate is coming to the ballot in a growing number of rural counties this November. On Tuesday, the Umatilla County Board of Commissioners unanimously voted to put a ban on psilocybin manufacturing and service centers on the Nov. 8 ballot. Psilocybin is the active ingredient in hallucinogenic mushrooms, and research has indicated it may be a useful drug in treating a variety of conditions, including post-traumatic stress disorder.
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
KATU.com

Oregon Humane Society sees increased need for services

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Humane Society says it's seeing its shelter partners overwhelmed with pets that are needing basic medical care, like spay and neuter procedures, as the nation contends with a shortage of veterinary professionals. OHS said shelters across the nation are also seeing similar issues and...
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

Does Miss Oregon Sophia Takla have 'It' Factor for Miss America?

Portland native and Jesuit High School graduate will compete in the Miss America contest in December.Sure, Sophia Takla dares to dream, why not? The 21-year-old Portland native wouldn't be in the Miss America contest, if she wasn't going to think about winning. "I absolutely do," Takla said. "If you don't believe in yourself, that you can do it, it's not going to happen for you. You work your hardest and represent your state the best you can. "We haven't had a Miss America since Katie Harman in 2002. She's such a role model for me. I almost cried when I...
PORTLAND, OR
iheart.com

Oregonians Advised To Get Naloxone

Drug overdose deaths in Oregon more than doubled between 2019 and 2021, with the increase driven largely by misuse of the powerful synthetic opioid fentanyl, an Oregon Health Authority (OHA) analysis has found. Preliminary data indicate that this trend has continued in 2022. Over the last 30 months, fentanyl has...
hh-today.com

Rulers never rest: More work for planners

Albany and seven other urban areas in Oregon are about to be hit with another land use planning rule from, well, from those who make the rules. This “rulemaking” comes from the Department of Land Conservation and Development with the goal of promoting “climate friendly and equitable communities.” It’s in compliance with Governor Brown’s executive order of 2020 to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
ALBANY, OR
