Kentucky big man Oscar Tshiebwe will have a hard time improving off of his 2021-22 season. Of course, he swept the National Player of the Year honors and was the most prolific rebounder of the last two-and-a-half decades at the power conference level. But don’t tell the Big O that he has a ceiling. Going into his second year in Lexington, Tshiebwe still sees plenty of ways for him to improve.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO