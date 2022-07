SALEM, Ore. -- Rogue Valley and Klamath County residents recovering from 2020 wildfires can get grants for "hardening of homes, businesses" damaged in those fires. The Oregon Department of Consumer and Business Services' (DCBS) Building Codes Division is partnering with eight counties for the grant program to help owners of homes and businesses rebuild from 2020 Oregon wildfires in eight counties. Those counties include Jackson and Klamath Counties.

OREGON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO