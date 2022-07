LCM (50m) The final session of the 2022 European Junior Championships is here. Romania’s David Popovici is in the water again as the top seed in the boys’ 100 free final, about one-third of a second ahead of Great Britain’s Jacob Whittle, the second seed. Popovici has already swum a few 100 freestyles here in Romania, leading off his 4×100 free relays in 47.76 and 47.54 before competing in the individual event where he posted times of 49.61 in prelims and 48.31 in semifinals. He set the world junior record in June at 47.13 during the recent World Championships.

