Andrew Nembhard finishes +21 in NBA Summer League debut

By Asher Ali
GonzagaNation.net
 3 days ago
Nembhard showcased similar floor general and facilitator tendencies to what he had at Gonzaga for the Pacers on Thursday (Indiana Star).

Thursday may have been the Bennedict Mathurin Show for the Indiana Pacers in Las Vegas, but Gonzaga alumni Andrew Nembhard also shined en route to a 96-84 win over the Charlotte Hornets.

Five points on 2-for-6 shooting is far from a prolific scoring performance from the Canadian Zag, but Nembhard snagged two steals, reeled in five rebounds and gave out five assists. His first two assists fed scores for Mathurin, helping the first round pick out of Arizona climb to a game-high 23 points.

Nembhard also ended up with a +/- of 21 in 24 minutes, the third highest +/- in the game. Mathurin ended with a +/- of 9 in 20 minutes.

Nembhard was quick to find Mathurin for a three after a drive and kick to get the Pacer’s scoring underway on Thursday, but stepped out of bounds while taking the ball up the court on the next possession. He then missed his first three shot attempts, but the Pacers second round selection found his footing in the game once again after blocking a 3-point attempt from Jalen Crutcher.

He went on to find Mathurin again for a deep three, and then notched his first Summer League points after laying in a smooth transition bucket to take the Pacers up by 14 points with three minutes left in the first quarter.

"He's just a steady, smart, solid point guard and he does it on both ends," Pacers Summer League coach Ronald Nored told the Spokesman Review. "He commands us offensively, I let him call plays. He's smarter than me anyways, and then on defensive he commands us as well."

The former all-WCC first team guard closed out the game by knocking down a 3 that Chris Duarte fed him.Nembhard ended the night with two turnovers and four personal fouls as well.

Fanbo Zeng, who was once a Gonzaga commit before rescinding his commitment and joining onto the G-League Ignite squad, had four points and five personal fouls against him in 14 minutes of action Thursday. Zeng went undrafted during June’s draft and signed on with the Pacers’ Summer League squad in hopes of earning a two-way contract with an NBA organization.

#Nba Summer League#The Indiana Pacers#The Charlotte Hornets#Canadian#Pacers Summer League#The Spokesman Review
NBC Sports

Wiseman doesn't disappoint in Dubs' wild comeback win in Vegas

LAS VEGAS -- In a matter of 15 seconds, James Wiseman gave Warriors fans what they were waiting for in his return to game action Sunday at Thomas & Mack Center during the Warriors' wild 86-85 comeback win over the San Antonio Spurs in the Las Vegas Summer League. The...
Hoops Rumors

Hornets release statement on Miles Bridges' domestic violence arrest

The commencement of 2022 NBA free agency is just hours away, and one of the more intriguing names who fans and experts have been monitoring in rumors is Miles Bridges. TMZ reported late Wednesday that Bridges is now facing felony domestic violence charges after he was arrested in Los Angeles Wednesday afternoon. According to an ESPN report, the Los Angeles Police Department haven't released details on the charges.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Red Raider Review

The Future of the Big 12: Best- and Worst-Case Scenarios

We may not have realized it at the time, but last year when Texas and Oklahoma announced they were leaving the Big 12 for the SEC, it changed college football forever. Teams have moved conferences before, and recently. Texas A&M left the Big 12 for the SEC back in 2012. Arkansas left the Southwest Conference to join the SEC back in 1991, which was the beginning of the end of the SWC and ironically enough what created the Big 12 from the then-Big 8.
COLLEGE SPORTS
GonzagaNation.net

