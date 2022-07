Bumble Bee Hollow Golf Center in Lower Paxton Township announced Monday that it will close Sept. 30 after being unable to work out an agreement on the land that it operates. The center’s owners posted an announcement on its Facebook page this morning that said they “recently learned that a significant portion of the property was converted into a Conservation Easement. This designation prohibits the continued operation of the driving range.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 22 HOURS AGO