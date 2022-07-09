ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa WBB Commit still unconscious; father passes away after family hit by car

By Valeree Dunn
cbs2iowa.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLouisville, Kentucky — Tragic news out of Kentucky connected to a future Iowa Hawkeye. The father of Ava Jones who just committed to play basketball at the University of Iowa five days ago, has passed away, three days after Louisville police said the...

cbs2iowa.com

Inside The Hawkeyes

4-Star JP Estrella High on Hawkeye Basketball

An important chapter in JP Estrella's recruitment process will be authored later this month with scheduled official visits to Iowa and Duke. Based on college basketball hierarchy, the Blue Devils would seem like heavy favorites. While the four-star forward from Wolfeboro (NH) Brewster Academy and the Middlesex Magic AAU program...
IOWA CITY, IA
hawkeyesports.com

4 Hawkeyes Named Preseason All-America by Athlon Sports

IOWA CITY, Iowa – University of Iowa seniors Jack Campbell (linebacker) and Riley Moss (defensive back) were named first-team selections on the Athlon Sports preseason All-America teams announced Monday. Junior Tory Taylor (punter) was a second-team selection and senior Sam LaPorta (tight end) was a fourth-team selection. Campbell (6-foot-5,...
IOWA CITY, IA
KCJJ

Father of UI basketball commit dies two days after accident that left family injured

The father of a University of Iowa women’s basketball commit has died two days after being injured in a car accident that also injured his wife and two children. WLKY-TV in Louisville reports Trey Jones succumbed to his injuries Thursday afternoon. Jones, his wife Amy, and the couple’s two children, daughter Ava and son Creek, were all injured when they were hit by an impaired driver on a Louisville sidewalk Tuesday night. The family, who lives in Kansas, was in town for a basketball tournament in which Ava was playing. Just days earlier Ava had committed to play basketball for the Hawkeyes.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCCI.com

Drivers compete in bus rodeo in eastern Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — About 20 city bus drivers from across Iowa gathered at Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids on Saturday morning for the 2022 Bus Roadeo, KCRG reports. The rodeo was a competition requiring drivers to execute precise parking, tight turns, and immediate stops. "The course...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
104.5 KDAT

Zach Johnson Celebrating His Open Anniversary This Week

They call the old course at St. Andrews, Scotland the birthplace of golf. Winning The Open Championship here is one of the most sought-after wins on the PGA Tour. Just ask Cedar Rapids, Iowa native Zach Johnson. Seven years ago, Johnson beat the course, the weather, and the field for his second major golf title.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Young woman injured by train in Cedar Rapids

Cedar Rapids — A young woman was injured by a train in downtown Cedar Rapids early Sunday morning. Few details about the incident have been confirmed by officials. Cedar Rapids Police told Iowa's News Now on Sunday a small group of people were leaving a downtown club and trying to cross the railroad tracks when it happened.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
1380kcim.com

Gov. Reynolds Orders Flags To Half Staff In Iowa For A Former Coralville Police Sergeant

Gov. Kim Reynolds has ordered flags in Iowa to be lowered to half-staff tomorrow (Monday) from sunrise to sunset in honor and remembrance of Sergeant John Williams of the Coralville Police Department. Williams died from a medical emergency while responding to a shooting on July 3. Reynolds says, “Kevin and I join with Iowans in mourning the loss of Sergeant Williams, who faithfully served the city of Coralville for nearly three decades. Sergeant Williams embodied a true hero and tragically passed away while responding to a shooting of a young child. While we are deeply saddened by his passing, I am confident the City of Coralville and the State of Iowa are greater because of the countless lives touched through Sergeant Williams’ dedication and service. Our prayers are with his family, friends, and fellow brothers and sisters in law enforcement.” Flags will be lowered on the State Capital Buildings, flag displays in the Capitol Complex, and all public buildings, grounds, and facilities throughout the state. Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties, and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flags at half-staff for the same length of time.
CORALVILLE, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Motorcyclist hits deer, crashes in Linn County

LINN COUNTY, Iowa - (Iowa's News Now) — The Linn County Sheriff's Office says a motorcyclist was hurt after colliding with a deer Saturday. It happened around 9 pm on Highway 100 and Covington Road. The sheriff's office says Robert Oxendine, 41, of Fairfax, was riding his motorcycle westbound...
LINN COUNTY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Man hurt after launching work van into Linn County field

LINN COUNTY, Iowa - (Iowa's News Now) — The Linn County Sheriff's Office says one man was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries after driving his work van into a farm field. Deputies responded around 2:30 Saturday afternoon to the crash on County Home Road between North...
LINN COUNTY, IA
98.1 KHAK

Eastern Iowa Trucking Company Faces Lawsuit For Stealing From Drivers

An Eastern Iowa trucking company could be facing a lawsuit after alleging it has schemed to “effectively steal money from their drivers.”. An article in Iowa Capital Dispatch says that the lawsuit alleges that JMS Trucking of Cedar Rapids and an affiliate JMS Transportation signed contracts with several independent drivers or transportation companies. In these contracts, they allegedly specified that wages that will be paid to contracted drivers were to be based on a “copy of the rated freight bill” that documents the fees JMS collected from companies that were using the transportation services.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Closure on Highway 6 Monday night in Johnson County

IOWA CITY, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Weather permitting, U.S. 6 will be closed Monday, July 11 at 8:00 PM through Tuesday, July 12, at 6:00 AM. Traffic will be detoured to Exit 237, Ireland Avenue for eastbound traffic, and Exit 240, Coral Ridge Avenue/IA 965 for westbound traffic.
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Cedar Rapids Police investigating after one hurt in shooting

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - (Iowa's News Now) — Cedar Rapids police are investigating after someone was shot Saturday afternoon. The call came in just after 2:30 for shots fired in the 800 block of 16th Street SE. Officers found evidence of multiple shots being fired nearby in the 800 block of Camburn Ct SE, but no victim. Shortly after CRPD arrival on-scene, a victim arrived at a local hospital with a single gunshot wound to the shoulder. The victim is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

