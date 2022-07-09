ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Dozens gather for prayer, peace after shooting of driver in downtown Baltimore

By Khiree Stewart
Wbaltv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDozens of people gathered Friday evening at the scene of Thursday's shooting to pray for the victim, pray for an end to the violence and pray for more love. WBAL-TV 11 News spoke with some of the people who gathered for prayer. "This death and darkness we witness here...

www.wbaltv.com

Comments / 11

Einstein Albert
3d ago

Boycott Baltimorgue! It’s unsafe for any and all white people to enter Baltimore City. The City leaders do not care about crime and repeatedly fail to solve the problem. The mayor, police chief, and Marilyn Mosby need to be replaced immediately. A state takeover of Baltimorgue is warranted.

Reply(2)
7
John Wood
3d ago

Trayvon Martin and Michael brown both attacked people and we're shot dead in self defense but that didn't stop the burning and looting and the media portraying them as victims , but automatically in this case the dead guy was the aggressor , funny how ones skin color determines the coverage and the narrative !

Reply(2)
3
 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Baltimore

Witness Describes Deadly Confrontation Between Timothy Reynolds And Squeegee Worker

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police remained at the corner of Light and Conway Streets Monday, four days after the killing of Tim Reynolds after a confrontation with squeegee window washers. Authorities have yet to make an arrest in the case. A continuing police presence at Light and Conway today but no squeegee window washers https://t.co/6kym9BUggg @wjz pic.twitter.com/yU9rGE1zHZ — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) July 11, 2022 Investigators said Reynolds parked his car last Thursday after an initial altercation. Police said he then came toward squeegee workers with a bat when one of them shot him. The reward for information has doubled to $16,000. NEW: Governor Hogan says the state...
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

Man Shot Dead in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MD- The Baltimore County Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place near the area of Randolph and Martell Avenues in Dundalk Monday morning. “When officers arrived on the scene, they located a man who appeared to be suffering from an apparent gunshot wound,” according to investigators. The victim was pronounced deceased when he arrived at a local area hospital.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
CBS Baltimore

Woman, 63, Dragged & Injured In East Baltimore Carjacking, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 63-year-old woman was hospitalized Tuesday after she injured in an East Baltimore carjacking, police said. The carjacking was reported about 8:45 a.m. at a gas station along a stretch of Belair Road near Eutaw Avenue, according to the Baltimore Police Department. Officers met with the victim, who told investigators she was in the parking lot when someone jumped into her running car and a fight ensued. She said she was dragged by her vehicle as the suspect drove away. The 63-year-old was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries. Her condition was not immediately known Tuesday afternoon. Police said the vehicle is a blue 2019 Kia Rio with the Maryland tag 5EY5583. The suspect was described as a 5-foot-6 Black man who was wearing a white shirt, blue jeans and gray New Balance sneakers. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call detective at 410-396-2433 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.  
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Churches Marred By Arson And Vandalism See Additional Damage Monday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland churches are at the center of various investigations into arson and vandalism—a trend that has continued over the weekend and into Monday. Overnight Sunday, a blaze was apparently set at St. Jane Frances De Chantal Parish, forcing worshippers to attend mass at an alternate location Sunday morning, news outlets reported. Dozens of firefighters responded to an alarm at the church around 2 a.m. and quickly extinguished the fire, according to the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service. The fire involved several pews in the main church area, Pete Piringer, a spokesman for the agency, tweeted. No injuries were reported. Montgomery...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Downtown Baltimore#Violent Crime#Wbal Tv 11 News
CBS Baltimore

Man & Teen Wounded In Pair Of Monday Morning Baltimore Shootings

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two people including a teen were hurt early Monday in a pair of shootings in Baltimore, authorities said. The first shooting was reported about 12:42 a.m. when a 17-year-old boy showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound, Baltimore Police said. Based on a preliminary investigation, detectives believe the shooting happened in the 400 block of South Bentalou Street, according to police. The condition of the victim was not immediately clear Monday morning. A second shooting was reported shortly before 3 a.m. in the 2900 block of O’Donnell Street, police said. Officers answering that call found a 31-year-old man with a graze wound on his arm who was treated by paramedics at the scene, police said. No information about a possible suspect or motive in either shooting was released. Anyone with information about these cases is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

1 Person Hospitalized In Glen Burnie Shooting, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Detectives are investigating a shooting Tuesday in Glen Burnie that injured at least one person. The shooting was reported about 10:40 a.m. in the 500 block of Greenway Road Southeast, Anne Arundel County Police said. Police said an unidentified victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment. At last check, they were conscious. No details about a possible suspect or motive were immediately released. Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call 410-222-4700.  
GLEN BURNIE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

2 injured in Annapolis shooting Sunday

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A man and woman were injured in a shooting in Annapolis' Robinwood area Sunday night. Annapolis police responded to Tyler Avenue, at Forest Drive, at about 11:13 p.m. July 10. They found two people shot inside a home. Investigators determined that the victims were standing outside...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Witnesses say Sunday evening carjacking involved known squeegee kid

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A frightening scene unfolded in downtown Baltimore last night as a food delivery driver became the victim of an attempted carjacking. Witnesses say the person accused of taking the vehicle was a known squeegee kid in the area. The carjacking unfolded just after 10:30 p.m. Sunday...
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

Baltimore Councilman calls for compassion for squeegee workers

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore City Councilman says the narrative on squeegee workers in the City needs to change. Kristerfer Burnett represents District 8 in West Baltimore. During Monday night's City Council meeting, Burnett gave a lengthy statement about his accounts with squeegee workers. He believes most of people's experiences with the young people are positive.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Family Of Efraim Gordon Celebrates With Completion Of Torah

BALTIMORE, MD. — Hundreds of people gathered together on Sunday to honor the life of Israeli citizen, Efraim Gordon, who was shot and killed in a carjacking in May 2021. Gordon was 31 years old when he was killed. He was visiting Baltimore for a cousin’s wedding when he was targeted by at least three people. Gordon had just parked his car in front of a family member’s house on Ford Lane when the shooting happened.   The celebration started at the spot where Gordon was attacked and ended along Park Heights Avenue at Bnai Jacob Shaarei Zion congregation. At the site of the...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Victim Trapped In Machinery On Baltimore Block (DEVELOPING)

Baltimore firefighters were on the scene of an accident where a civilian trapped in machinery. The victim became trapped on the 3200 block of Fait Avenue shortly after 12:30 p.m., according to the Baltimore Fire Department. The victim's condition is currently unknown and they are reportedly awaiting medical transport. This...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy