Georgia State

Georgia’s Abrams raises $22M in 2 months, far outpacing Kemp

By JEFF AMY, Associated Press
 3 days ago
FILE – This combination of 2022 and 2021 file photos shows Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, left, and gubernatorial Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams.

ATLANTA (AP) — Stacey Abrams’ fundraising continues to accelerate.

The Georgia Democrat’s campaign for governor swamped Republican incumbent Brian Kemp in the two months ended June 30.

She raised nearly $22 million in the period, compared to $6.8 million for Kemp.

Abrams is nearing $50 million raised since starting her campaign in December. Kemp has raised a total of $31 million.

That includes $6.3 million raised by a special Abrams leadership committee before she officially became the Democratic nominee in May.

Abrams now has more cash on hand than Kemp for the first time this campaign.

The Abrams campaign argues it must outspend Kemp to overcome his advantages as the incumbent.

